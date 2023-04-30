English Summaries

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
30 Abr, 2023
Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1

Bournemouth: Jefferson Lerma (20, 24), Dominic Solanke (63), Antoine Semenyo (90).

Leeds: Patrick Bamford (32).

Halftime: 2-1.

Fulham 1, Man City 2

Fulham: Carlos Vinicius (15).

Man City: Erling Haaland (3), Julian Alvarez (36).

Halftime: 1-2.

Man United 1, Aston Villa 0

Man United: Bruno Fernandes (39).

Halftime: 1-0.

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1

Newcastle: Callum Wilson (54, 81), Theo Walcott (79).

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong (41).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship

Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2

Cardiff: Isaak Davies (83).

Huddersfield: Joseph Hungbo (61), Jack Simpson (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

England League Two

England National League

