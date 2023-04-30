English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|24
|4
|4
|84
|30
|76
|Arsenal
|33
|23
|6
|4
|78
|38
|75
|Newcastle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|61
|27
|65
|Man United
|32
|19
|6
|7
|49
|39
|63
|Tottenham
|33
|16
|6
|11
|60
|53
|54
|Aston Villa
|34
|16
|6
|12
|46
|42
|54
|Liverpool
|32
|15
|8
|9
|61
|39
|53
|Brighton
|31
|15
|7
|9
|61
|40
|52
|Brentford
|34
|12
|14
|8
|52
|44
|50
|Fulham
|33
|13
|6
|14
|45
|45
|45
|Crystal Palace
|34
|10
|10
|14
|35
|45
|40
|Chelsea
|32
|10
|9
|13
|30
|35
|39
|Bournemouth
|34
|11
|6
|17
|36
|64
|39
|Wolverhampton
|34
|10
|7
|17
|29
|50
|37
|West Ham
|33
|9
|7
|17
|37
|47
|34
|Leeds
|34
|7
|9
|18
|43
|67
|30
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30
|62
|30
|Leicester
|33
|8
|5
|20
|44
|57
|29
|Everton
|33
|6
|10
|17
|25
|50
|28
|Southampton
|34
|6
|6
|22
|28
|60
|24
Saturday, April 22
Fulham 2, Leeds 1
Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1
Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 23
Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4
Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1
Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, April 25
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
Wednesday, April 26
Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 1
West Ham 1, Liverpool 2
Chelsea 0, Brentford 2
Man City 4, Arsenal 1
Thursday, April 27
Everton 1, Newcastle 4
Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 2, Man United 2
Saturday, April 29
Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 30
Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1
Fulham 1, Man City 2
Man United 1, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 1
Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|45
|28
|14
|3
|84
|35
|98
|Sheffield United
|44
|27
|7
|10
|71
|37
|88
|Luton Town
|44
|21
|15
|8
|56
|38
|78
|Middlesbrough
|44
|22
|8
|14
|83
|54
|74
|Coventry
|45
|18
|15
|12
|57
|45
|69
|Millwall
|45
|19
|11
|15
|54
|46
|68
|Sunderland
|45
|17
|15
|13
|65
|55
|66
|West Brom
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|50
|66
|Blackburn
|44
|19
|8
|17
|47
|50
|65
|Swansea
|45
|17
|12
|16
|65
|62
|63
|Preston
|45
|17
|12
|16
|45
|56
|63
|Norwich
|45
|17
|11
|17
|57
|53
|62
|Watford
|45
|15
|15
|15
|54
|53
|60
|Hull
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|61
|57
|Bristol City
|45
|14
|14
|17
|53
|56
|56
|Stoke
|45
|14
|11
|20
|55
|52
|53
|Birmingham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|46
|56
|53
|QPR
|45
|13
|11
|21
|44
|69
|50
|Cardiff
|45
|13
|10
|22
|41
|55
|49
|Huddersfield
|44
|12
|11
|21
|44
|62
|47
|Rotherham
|44
|10
|16
|18
|48
|60
|46
|Reading
|45
|13
|11
|21
|46
|66
|44
|Blackpool
|45
|10
|11
|24
|47
|72
|41
|Wigan
|45
|10
|14
|21
|38
|65
|41
Saturday, April 22
Wigan 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 0, Swansea 3
Hull 1, Watford 0
Coventry 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Stoke 1
Burnley 1, QPR 2
Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1
Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1
Preston 1, Blackburn 1
Sunday, April 23
West Brom 1, Sunderland 2
Monday, April 24
Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1
Tuesday, April 25
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 0, Burnley 1
Wednesday, April 26
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0
Thursday, April 27
Rotherham 1, Cardiff 2
Friday, April 28
Blackpool 2, Millwall 3
Saturday, April 29
Stoke 0, QPR 1
Sunderland 2, Watford 2
Sheffield United 4, Preston 1
Reading 1, Wigan 1
Coventry 2, Birmingham 0
Bristol City 1, Burnley 2
Hull 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 2, Norwich 1
Sunday, April 30
Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday, May 1
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|45
|30
|8
|7
|79
|46
|98
|Ipswich
|45
|28
|13
|4
|99
|33
|97
|Sheffield Wednesday
|45
|27
|12
|6
|80
|37
|93
|Barnsley
|45
|26
|8
|11
|80
|45
|86
|Bolton
|45
|22
|12
|11
|59
|34
|78
|Derby
|45
|21
|13
|11
|67
|45
|76
|Peterborough
|45
|23
|5
|17
|73
|54
|74
|Portsmouth
|45
|17
|18
|10
|59
|48
|69
|Wycombe
|45
|20
|8
|17
|57
|49
|68
|Charlton
|45
|16
|13
|16
|68
|64
|61
|Lincoln
|45
|13
|20
|12
|46
|47
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|49
|57
|Shrewsbury
|44
|16
|8
|20
|50
|59
|56
|Exeter
|45
|14
|11
|20
|61
|66
|53
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|14
|11
|19
|55
|68
|53
|Cheltenham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|43
|59
|53
|Burton Albion
|44
|14
|10
|20
|56
|79
|52
|Port Vale
|45
|13
|10
|22
|47
|68
|49
|Oxford United
|45
|11
|14
|20
|48
|54
|47
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|11
|11
|23
|44
|66
|44
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|14
|21
|45
|75
|44
|Cambridge United
|44
|12
|7
|25
|39
|67
|43
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|10
|11
|24
|38
|76
|41
|Forest Green
|45
|6
|9
|30
|31
|87
|27
Saturday, April 22
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1
Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2
Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1
Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3
Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Tuesday, April 25
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1
Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3
Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0
Saturday, April 29
Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3
Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4
Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3
Derby 1, Portsmouth 1
Charlton 3, Port Vale 2
Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2
Ipswich 6, Exeter 0
Tuesday, May 2
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.
Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|45
|26
|12
|7
|60
|33
|90
|Stevenage
|45
|23
|13
|9
|60
|39
|82
|Northampton
|45
|22
|14
|9
|61
|42
|80
|Stockport County
|45
|22
|12
|11
|64
|36
|78
|Carlisle
|45
|20
|15
|10
|65
|42
|75
|Salford
|45
|22
|9
|14
|72
|53
|75
|Bradford
|44
|20
|15
|9
|58
|39
|75
|Mansfield Town
|45
|20
|12
|13
|70
|55
|72
|Barrow
|45
|18
|8
|19
|47
|52
|62
|Swindon
|45
|15
|13
|17
|59
|54
|58
|Tranmere
|45
|15
|13
|17
|45
|47
|58
|Grimsby Town
|45
|15
|13
|17
|48
|56
|58
|Sutton United
|45
|15
|12
|18
|45
|57
|57
|Newport County
|45
|14
|14
|17
|51
|54
|56
|Doncaster
|45
|16
|7
|22
|45
|63
|55
|Crewe
|44
|13
|15
|16
|43
|56
|54
|Walsall
|45
|11
|19
|15
|44
|48
|52
|Gillingham
|45
|13
|13
|19
|35
|49
|52
|Harrogate Town
|45
|12
|15
|18
|58
|67
|51
|Colchester
|45
|12
|13
|20
|44
|49
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|11
|15
|19
|48
|59
|48
|Crawley Town
|45
|11
|13
|21
|47
|69
|46
|Hartlepool
|45
|9
|15
|21
|51
|77
|42
|Rochdale
|45
|9
|10
|26
|45
|69
|37
Saturday, April 22
Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0
Walsall 2, Salford 3
Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1
Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0
Doncaster 1, Newport County 3
Colchester 4, Sutton United 1
Bradford 2, Gillingham 2
Barrow 0, Carlisle 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5
Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2
Tuesday, April 25
Swindon 0, Stevenage 1
Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0
Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3
Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2
Saturday, April 29
Northampton 1, Bradford 2
Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0
Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1
Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2
Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Doncaster 1, Colchester 0
Crewe 2, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0
Carlisle 2, Salford 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1
Gillingham 1, Newport County 2
Wednesday, May 3
Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.
Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.