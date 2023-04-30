English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 2, Leeds 1
Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1
Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4
Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1
Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 1
West Ham 1, Liverpool 2
Chelsea 0, Brentford 2
Man City 4, Arsenal 1
Thursday's Matches
Everton 1, Newcastle 4
Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 2, Man United 2
Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1
Fulham 1, Man City 2
Man United 1, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Wigan 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 0, Swansea 3
Hull 1, Watford 0
Coventry 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Stoke 1
Burnley 1, QPR 2
Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1
Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1
Preston 1, Blackburn 1
Sunday's Match
West Brom 1, Sunderland 2
Monday's Match
Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1
Tuesday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 0, Burnley 1
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0
Thursday's Match
Rotherham 1, Cardiff 2
Friday's Match
Blackpool 2, Millwall 3
Saturday's Matches
Stoke 0, QPR 1
Sunderland 2, Watford 2
Sheffield United 4, Preston 1
Reading 1, Wigan 1
Coventry 2, Birmingham 0
Bristol City 1, Burnley 2
Hull 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 2, Norwich 1
Sunday's Match
Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1
Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2
Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1
Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3
Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1
Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3
Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0
Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3
Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4
Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3
Derby 1, Portsmouth 1
Charlton 3, Port Vale 2
Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2
Ipswich 6, Exeter 0
Tuesday's Match
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.
Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0
Walsall 2, Salford 3
Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1
Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0
Doncaster 1, Newport County 3
Colchester 4, Sutton United 1
Bradford 2, Gillingham 2
Barrow 0, Carlisle 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5
Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon 0, Stevenage 1
Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0
Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3
Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Bradford 2
Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0
Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1
Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2
Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Doncaster 1, Colchester 0
Crewe 2, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0
Carlisle 2, Salford 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1
Gillingham 1, Newport County 2
Wednesday's Match
Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.
Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
York City FC 2, Aldershot 2
Yeovil 0, Oldham 3
Woking 2, Gateshead FC 1
Wealdstone 2, Dorking Wanderers 2
Scunthorpe 1, Southend 3
Maidenhead United 1, Barnet 1
Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Halifax Town 0
Bromley 2, Chesterfield 0
Altrincham 2, Torquay United 2
Maidstone United FC 2, Notts County 5
Wrexham 3, Boreham Wood 1
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood 0, Gateshead FC 2
Woking 0, Halifax Town 1
Wealdstone 3, Solihull Moors 0
Saturday's Matches
Torquay United 1, Wrexham 1
Southend 2, Wealdstone 1
Solihull Moors 0, Woking 1
Oldham 1, Bromley 1
Notts County 1, York City FC 1
Gateshead FC 4, Maidenhead United 0
Halifax Town 1, Eastleigh 1
Dorking Wanderers 2, Scunthorpe 1
Chesterfield 4, Maidstone United FC 0
Boreham Wood 1, Yeovil 0
Barnet 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Aldershot 1, Altrincham 1
Tuesday's Match
Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.