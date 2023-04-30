English Results

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
30 Abr, 2023
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 2, Leeds 1

Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0

Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1

Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4

Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1

Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0

Leeds 1, Leicester 1

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 3, Brighton 1

West Ham 1, Liverpool 2

Chelsea 0, Brentford 2

Man City 4, Arsenal 1

Thursday's Matches

Everton 1, Newcastle 4

Southampton 0, Bournemouth 1

Tottenham 2, Man United 2

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1

Fulham 1, Man City 2

Man United 1, Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1

Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Wigan 2, Millwall 1

Norwich 0, Swansea 3

Hull 1, Watford 0

Coventry 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, Stoke 1

Burnley 1, QPR 2

Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1

Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1

Preston 1, Blackburn 1

Sunday's Match

West Brom 1, Sunderland 2

Monday's Match

Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1

Tuesday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd

Blackburn 0, Burnley 1

Wednesday's Match

Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0

Thursday's Match

Rotherham 1, Cardiff 2

Friday's Match

Blackpool 2, Millwall 3

Saturday's Matches

Stoke 0, QPR 1

Sunderland 2, Watford 2

Sheffield United 4, Preston 1

Reading 1, Wigan 1

Coventry 2, Birmingham 0

Bristol City 1, Burnley 2

Hull 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 2, Norwich 1

Sunday's Match

Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2

Monday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1

Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2

Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1

Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0

Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1

Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3

Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0

Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3

Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4

Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Charlton 3, Port Vale 2

Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2

Ipswich 6, Exeter 0

Tuesday's Match

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.

Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0

Walsall 2, Salford 3

Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1

Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0

Doncaster 1, Newport County 3

Colchester 4, Sutton United 1

Bradford 2, Gillingham 2

Barrow 0, Carlisle 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5

Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2

Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 0, Stevenage 1

Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0

Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3

Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 1, Bradford 2

Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0

Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1

Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2

Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Doncaster 1, Colchester 0

Crewe 2, Swindon 1

Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0

Carlisle 2, Salford 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1

Gillingham 1, Newport County 2

Wednesday's Match

Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

York City FC 2, Aldershot 2

Yeovil 0, Oldham 3

Woking 2, Gateshead FC 1

Wealdstone 2, Dorking Wanderers 2

Scunthorpe 1, Southend 3

Maidenhead United 1, Barnet 1

Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Halifax Town 0

Bromley 2, Chesterfield 0

Altrincham 2, Torquay United 2

Maidstone United FC 2, Notts County 5

Wrexham 3, Boreham Wood 1

Tuesday's Matches

Boreham Wood 0, Gateshead FC 2

Woking 0, Halifax Town 1

Wealdstone 3, Solihull Moors 0

Saturday's Matches

Torquay United 1, Wrexham 1

Southend 2, Wealdstone 1

Solihull Moors 0, Woking 1

Oldham 1, Bromley 1

Notts County 1, York City FC 1

Gateshead FC 4, Maidenhead United 0

Halifax Town 1, Eastleigh 1

Dorking Wanderers 2, Scunthorpe 1

Chesterfield 4, Maidstone United FC 0

Boreham Wood 1, Yeovil 0

Barnet 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Aldershot 1, Altrincham 1

Tuesday's Match

Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.

