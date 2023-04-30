Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

30 Abr, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 14 11 1 2 25 6 34
San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 15 5 28
Defensa y Justicia 13 7 3 3 18 8 24
Belgrano 13 7 3 3 13 9 24
Estudiantes 14 7 3 4 16 13 24
Rosario Central 13 6 5 2 18 16 23
Lanus 13 6 4 3 21 14 22
Talleres 13 6 3 4 20 11 21
Godoy Cruz 14 6 3 5 18 18 21
Tigre 14 5 5 4 14 14 20
Argentinos 14 5 4 5 17 12 19
Newell's 14 5 4 5 10 12 19
Racing Club 13 5 3 5 16 16 18
CA Central Cordoba SE 14 5 3 6 10 15 18
CA Platense 14 4 5 5 15 17 17
Instituto AC Cordoba 14 4 5 5 13 16 17
Velez Sarsfield 14 3 7 4 16 13 16
Sarmiento 14 4 4 6 15 15 16
Huracan 14 4 4 6 15 19 16
Boca Juniors 13 4 3 6 15 14 15
Banfield 14 3 6 5 9 15 15
Gimnasia 14 4 3 7 14 23 15
Colon 13 2 8 3 12 14 14
Atletico Tucuman 14 2 8 4 12 17 14
Barracas Central 14 3 5 6 10 18 14
Arsenal 14 3 2 9 12 21 11
Independiente 13 1 7 5 9 15 10
Santa Fe 13 1 5 7 8 20 8

___

Friday, April 21

Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday, April 22

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, April 23

San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0

Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

River Plate 2, Independiente 0

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4

Tuesday, April 25

Tigre 1, Huracan 0

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense 1, Estudiantes 2

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Friday, April 28

Newell's 0, Argentinos 0

Huracan 2, Arsenal 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Lanus vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

