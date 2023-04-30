Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

30 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 5 .821 _
Baltimore 18 9 .667
Toronto 18 9 .667
New York 15 13 .536 8
Boston 14 14 .500 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 12 .571 _
Cleveland 13 14 .481
Detroit 10 16 .385 5
Chicago 7 21 .250 9
Kansas City 7 21 .250 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 16 11 .593 _
Houston 14 13 .519 2
Los Angeles 14 14 .500
Seattle 11 16 .407 5
Oakland 5 23 .179 11½

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 5, Boston 2

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7

Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-0) at Boston (Sale 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 3-2), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-1), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

En un partido caliente, Boca Juniors vence 2-1 a Racing en La Bombonera

En un partido caliente, Boca Juniors vence 2-1 a Racing en La Bombonera

Hace 4 min

Los mejores memes por la nueva posición de Advíncula en el partido de Boca Juniors ante Racing

La ráfaga de Boca Juniors frente a Racing: dos goles en apenas 5 minutos de partido

San Lorenzo empató con Vélez en Liniers: todos los goles de la jornada de sábado de la Liga Profesional

El momento en el que hinchas de Vélez bajaron una moto de una grúa que estaba siendo remolcada

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La producción de la segunda temporada de “The Last of Us” estaría cerca

La producción de la segunda temporada de “The Last of Us” estaría cerca

Hace 17 min

Qué dice la prensa de “Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3″

Estrenos de Star+ en mayo: “Planners”, “Hellraiser” y mucho más

“Sweet Tooth”: la segunda temporada de la serie basada en el cómic llegó a Netflix

3 claves sobre “Ghosted”, la película más vista de Apple TV+

TENDENCIAS

Alimentación emocional: cuál es su origen y cómo podemos controlarla

Alimentación emocional: cuál es su origen y cómo podemos controlarla

Hace 3 horas

Cómo vive una persona con Inmunodeficiencia Primaria

Quién es el colombiano que va al Mundial de League of Legends en Londres

Adiós al turismo masivo: 11 destinos que desalientan la llegada de visitantes

Qué pasó con Clubhouse, la red social de salas de audio en vivo