Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Saturday's Major League Linescores

29 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 010 000 030 4 9 0
Detroit 311 000 11x 7 16 0

Kremer, Hall (6) and McCann, Rutschman; E.Rodriguez, Englert (6), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 2-2. L_Kremer 2-1. Sv_Lange (3). HRs_Baltimore, McCann (2), Mateo (5). Detroit, Short (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 010 102 020 6 10 1
Washington 000 201 000 3 8 0

Hill, Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (6), Ward (7), Banda (8), Ramírez (8), Weems (9) and Adams. W_Hill 3-2. L_Corbin 1-4. Sv_Bednar (9). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (4), Andujar (1).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Boca Juniors recibirá a Racing en duelo de equipos que buscan mejorar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Boca Juniors recibirá a Racing en duelo de equipos que buscan mejorar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 8 min

Ángel Reyna, el último campeón de goleo mexicano en solitario, pero con un mayor temperamento

Tras el empate de San Lorenzo con Vélez, Gimnasia se mide ante Tigre

Lionel Scaloni disfrutó de su otra pasión en Mallorca: completó una prueba de ciclismo de 167 kilómetros

Definió el punto de espaldas, firmó “el golpe del año” y se ganó una ovación en el Masters 1000 de Madrid

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Sweet Tooth”: la segunda temporada de la serie basada en el cómic llegó a Netflix

“Sweet Tooth”: la segunda temporada de la serie basada en el cómic llegó a Netflix

Hace 2 horas

3 claves sobre “Ghosted”, la película más vista de Apple TV+

Mariano Llinás, Lucía Seles y un documental sobre derechos humanos en Rusia, triunfan en BAFICI 2023

Todo lo que se sabe del nuevo Superman diseñado por James Gunn

“Diamantes turbios”, la serie de crimen ambientada en una comunidad judía ortodoxa

TENDENCIAS

Quién es el colombiano que va al Mundial de League of Legends en Londres

Quién es el colombiano que va al Mundial de League of Legends en Londres

Hace 44 min

Adiós al turismo masivo: 11 destinos que desalientan la llegada de visitantes

Qué pasó con Clubhouse, la red social de salas de audio en vivo

Cuáles son los países latinos que más juegan desde el celular y el PC

Día del animal: tres historias que nos enseñan que debemos convivir mejor con la naturaleza