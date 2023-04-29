Saturday's Major League Linescores

29 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|030
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|311
|000
|11x
|—
|7
|16
|0
Kremer, Hall (6) and McCann, Rutschman; E.Rodriguez, Englert (6), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 2-2. L_Kremer 2-1. Sv_Lange (3). HRs_Baltimore, McCann (2), Mateo (5). Detroit, Short (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|010
|102
|020
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
Hill, Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (6), Ward (7), Banda (8), Ramírez (8), Weems (9) and Adams. W_Hill 3-2. L_Corbin 1-4. Sv_Bednar (9). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (4), Andujar (1).