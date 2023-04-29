Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

29 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 3 0 1 10 11 2
OL Reign 3 1 0 9 8 3
San Diego 3 1 0 9 8 4
Gotham FC 3 1 0 9 5 3
Washington 2 0 2 8 5 3
Houston 1 0 3 6 3 2
Angel City 1 2 1 4 5 7
Louisville 0 1 3 3 4 6
Chicago 1 3 0 3 9 12
North Carolina 1 3 0 3 3 6
Kansas City 1 3 0 3 5 9
Orlando 0 4 0 0 1 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 22

OL Reign 5, Chicago 2

Houston 0, Washington 0, tie

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 0

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, April 23

Kansas City 2, Orlando 0

San Diego 2, Angel City 0

Friday, April 28

North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

San Diego at Washington, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Checo Pérez superó a Leclerc y ganó la carrera sprint del Gran Premio de Bakú

Checo Pérez superó a Leclerc y ganó la carrera sprint del Gran Premio de Bakú

Hace 3 min

Boca Juniors recibirá a Racing en duelo de equipos que buscan mejorar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

El minuto de furia de José Paradala en Atlético Tucumán-River Plate que lo dejó afuera del Superclásico

Alejandro Garnacho armó una fiesta íntima para celebrar su nuevo contrato con Manchester United: el exclusivo restó que eligió y los invitados

El recorte salarial que sufrirá Enzo Fernández por la crisis en el Chelsea

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Diamantes turbios”, la serie de crimen ambientada en una comunidad judía ortodoxa

“Diamantes turbios”, la serie de crimen ambientada en una comunidad judía ortodoxa

Hace 10 min

Estrenos de Disney+ en mayo: “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”, “Star Wars: Visions”, el documental de Ed Sheeran y más

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Luto en el K-Pop: las muertes que conmocionaron a la música coreana y a sus fans en el mundo

Salir de la cárcel y volver a casa: un documental revela ese momento tan especial y traumático

TENDENCIAS

Día del Animal en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires: paseos, jornadas de adopción y la importancia de una tenencia responsable

Día del Animal en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires: paseos, jornadas de adopción y la importancia de una tenencia responsable

Hace 1 hora

Cómo avanza el dengue grave en el organismo, según un experto de Mayo Clinic

Cómo cuidar el sistema inmune para llegar a los 100 años

Cuál es la importancia del trabajo de series o pasadas para un corredor

La fotógrafa que se volvió viral retratando perros negros: “Algunos los ven de mal agüero, yo creo que son elegantes y bonitos”