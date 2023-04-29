Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Nashville 3, Atlanta 1

29 Abr, 2023
Atlanta 0 1 1
Nashville 1 2 3

First Half_1, Nashville, Picault, 2 (Zimmerman), 36th minute.

Second Half_2, Nashville, Bunbury, 1, 56th; 3, Atlanta, Almada, 5 (penalty kick), 72nd; 4, Nashville, Shaffelburg, 3 (Mukhtar), 90th+1.

Goalies_Atlanta, Clement Diop Degoud, Vicente Reyes; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.

Yellow Cards_Lennon, Atlanta, 35th; Muyl, Nashville, 49th; Sanchez, Atlanta, 87th; Sosa, Atlanta, 90th+4.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Jeffrey Swartzel, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_28,793.

Lineups

Atlanta_Clement Diop Degoud; Andrew Gutman, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley (Amar Sejdic, 88th); Thiago Almada, Matheus Rossetto (Luis Abram, 88th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Derick Etienne, 59th), Machop Chol (Miguel Berry, 59th).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 77th), Dax McCarty (Jan Gregus, 83rd), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 77th), Fafa Picault (Luke Haakenson, 83rd); Teal Bunbury (Jacob Shaffelburg, 63rd).

