Nashville 3, Atlanta 1

First Half_1, Nashville, Picault, 2 (Zimmerman), 36th minute.
Second Half_2, Nashville, Bunbury, 1, 56th; 3, Atlanta, Almada, 5 (penalty kick), 72nd; 4, Nashville, Shaffelburg, 3 (Mukhtar), 90th+1.
Goalies_Atlanta, Clement Diop Degoud, Vicente Reyes; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Lennon, Atlanta, 35th; Muyl, Nashville, 49th; Sanchez, Atlanta, 87th; Sosa, Atlanta, 90th+4.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Jeffrey Swartzel, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_28,793.
___
Lineups
Atlanta_Clement Diop Degoud; Andrew Gutman, Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Juan Sanchez, Caleb Wiley (Amar Sejdic, 88th); Thiago Almada, Matheus Rossetto (Luis Abram, 88th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Derick Etienne, 59th), Machop Chol (Miguel Berry, 59th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 77th), Dax McCarty (Jan Gregus, 83rd), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 77th), Fafa Picault (Luke Haakenson, 83rd); Teal Bunbury (Jacob Shaffelburg, 63rd).