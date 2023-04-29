American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|22
|5
|.815
|_
|Baltimore
|17
|8
|.680
|4
|Toronto
|17
|9
|.654
|4½
|New York
|15
|12
|.556
|7
|Boston
|13
|14
|.481
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Detroit
|9
|15
|.375
|5½
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|9
|Kansas City
|6
|21
|.222
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|Houston
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Los Angeles
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|15
|.423
|4
|Oakland
|5
|22
|.185
|10½
___
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7
Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5
Baltimore 7, Detroit 4
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2
Friday's Games
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
Toronto 3, Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
Baltimore at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Kremer 2-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.