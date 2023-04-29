Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/JUDICIARY-PROTESTS

Por REUTERSyAPR 29

29 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Israelis protest against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

Start: 29 Apr 2023 16:15 GMT

End: 29 Apr 2023 20:30 GMT

EDITORS, PLEASE NOTE THIS LIVE WILL HAVE MIXED SIGNAL

===

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul (POOL). Drone views of protest (REUTERS)

---

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use Israel

DIGITAL: Part no use Israel

Source: POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Boca Juniors recibirá a Racing en duelo de equipos que buscan mejorar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Boca Juniors recibirá a Racing en duelo de equipos que buscan mejorar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 13 min

San Lorenzo buscará quedar a tiro de River Plate en su visita a Vélez: hora, TV y formaciones

Checo Pérez superó a Leclerc y ganó la carrera sprint del Gran Premio de Bakú

El minuto de furia de José Paradela en Atlético Tucumán-River Plate que lo dejó afuera del Superclásico

Alejandro Garnacho armó una fiesta íntima para celebrar su nuevo contrato con Manchester United: el exclusivo restó que eligió y los invitados

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Diamantes turbios”, la serie de crimen ambientada en una comunidad judía ortodoxa

“Diamantes turbios”, la serie de crimen ambientada en una comunidad judía ortodoxa

Hace 1 hora

Estrenos de Disney+ en mayo: “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”, “Star Wars: Visions”, el documental de Ed Sheeran y más

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Luto en el K-Pop: las muertes que conmocionaron a la música coreana y a sus fans en el mundo

Salir de la cárcel y volver a casa: un documental revela ese momento tan especial y traumático

TENDENCIAS

Ricardo Bruno: “El gato es dos animales en uno, no está domesticado”

Ricardo Bruno: “El gato es dos animales en uno, no está domesticado”

Hace 2 horas

Día del Animal en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires: paseos, jornadas de adopción y la importancia de una tenencia responsable

Cómo avanza el dengue grave en el organismo, según un experto de Mayo Clinic

Cómo cuidar el sistema inmune para llegar a los 100 años

Cuál es la importancia del trabajo de series o pasadas para un corredor