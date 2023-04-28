Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

28 Abr, 2023
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 33 7 10 7
Witt Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton dh 4 1 1 3
Pasquantino 1b 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 3 2 1 1
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Larnach lf 4 0 1 1
Isbel cf 3 0 1 0 Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0
Massey 2b 4 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 0
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 2 2 0
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 2 1
Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 M.Taylor cf 3 1 1 1
Kansas City 000 100 000 1
Minnesota 120 400 00x 7

E_Correa (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Isbel (7), Gallo (3), Kepler (4). HR_Pasquantino (5), Buxton (5), Correa (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Greinke L,0-4 3 2-3 8 7 7 2 3
Hernández 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Mahle 4 2 1 1 0 6
Stewart W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Moran 2 0 0 0 1 2
Duran 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:22. A_12,862 (38,544).

