Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 3 1 Totals 33 7 10 7 Witt Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton dh 4 1 1 3 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 3 2 1 1 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Larnach lf 4 0 1 1 Isbel cf 3 0 1 0 Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 Massey 2b 4 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 4 1 1 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 2 2 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 2 1 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 M.Taylor cf 3 1 1 1

Kansas City 000 100 000 — 1 Minnesota 120 400 00x — 7

E_Correa (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Isbel (7), Gallo (3), Kepler (4). HR_Pasquantino (5), Buxton (5), Correa (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Greinke L,0-4 3 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 Hernández 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Mahle 4 2 1 1 0 6 Stewart W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 Moran 2 0 0 0 1 2 Duran 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:22. A_12,862 (38,544).