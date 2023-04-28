Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|
|Witt Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|120
|400
|00x
|—
|7
E_Correa (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Isbel (7), Gallo (3), Kepler (4). HR_Pasquantino (5), Buxton (5), Correa (3).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:22. A_12,862 (38,544).