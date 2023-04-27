Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

27 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 010 001 000 2 7 1
Baltimore 100 301 01x 6 11 0

Houck, Bleier (6), Bernardino (7), Schreiber (8) and C.Wong, McGuire; Wells, Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Wells 1-1. L_Houck 3-1. HRs_Boston, Yoshida (4).

___

Chicago 000 000 000 0 4 0
Toronto 003 100 31x 8 11 0

Kopech, Lambert (6), Middleton (7), Santos (8) and Zavala; Kikuchi, Swanson (6), Y.García (8), Richards (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 4-0. L_Kopech 0-3. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (5).

___

New York 050 600 010 12 14 0
Minnesota 010 202 100 6 5 2

Germán, Hamilton (7), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Maeda, Headrick (4), Pagán (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Germán 2-2. L_Maeda 0-4. HRs_New York, Torres (3). Minnesota, Miranda (2), Gallo (7).

___

Houston 100 000 000 1 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 2 1

Brown, Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Diaz; Faucher, Fleming (3), Burdi (9) and Bethancourt. W_Brown 3-0. L_Faucher 0-1. Sv_Pressly (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 000 020 001 3 5 2
Cincinnati 020 010 002 5 7 0

Jon.Gray, Sborz (7), J.Hernández (9) and Heim, León; Ashcraft, A.Young (7), Gibaut (8), Gibaut (9), Sims (9) and Casali. W_Sims 1-0. L_J.Hernández 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (1).

___

Colorado 000 001 000 1 7 1
Cleveland 200 100 01x 4 10 0

Márquez, Bird (4), Bard (6), Hand (7), Johnson (8) and Serven; Bibee, Morgan (6), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Bibee 1-0. L_Márquez 2-2. Sv_Clase (8). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (3).

___

Detroit 000 200 000 2 6 1
Milwaukee 302 000 01x 6 8 1

Lorenzen, Vest (6), Holton (7) and Rogers; F.Peralta, Wilson (7), Milner (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini. W_F.Peralta 3-2. L_Lorenzen 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (1), Wiemer (2).

___

Kansas City 000 000 000 0 5 0
Arizona 000 110 00x 2 6 1

Yarbrough, A.Garrett (5), Staumont (6), J.Taylor (7), Cuas (8) and Fermin; Gallen, McGough (7), M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Herrera. W_Gallen 4-1. L_Yarbrough 0-3. Sv_Chafin (4).

___

Seattle 050 000 000 5 8 0
Philadelphia 201 010 02x 6 12 0

Gilbert, Gott (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Murfee (8) and Raleigh; T.Walker, Ortiz (5), Domínguez (7), Kimbrel (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 1-0. L_Topa 0-2. Sv_Alvarado (4). HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (1), Rodríguez (5). Philadelphia, Castellanos (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 000 000 010 1 4 0
Pittsburgh 000 021 50x 8 12 0

Gonsolin, Bickford (4), Bruihl (5), Almonte (6), Vesia (7) and Wynns; R.Contreras, R.Stephenson (7), Moreta (8) and Delay. W_R.Contreras 3-1. L_Bickford 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (4).

___

Washington 020 000 110 4 8 1
New York 001 000 000 1 4 3

Gore, Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Senga, Brigham (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Nido, Álvarez. W_Gore 3-1. L_Senga 3-1. Sv_Finnegan (5). HRs_Washington, Candelario (4).

___

Miami 011 101 000 4 5 1
Atlanta 000 002 04x 6 9 0

Alcantara, Brazoban (6), Floro (8), Nardi (8) and Stallings; Elder, Tonkin (6), Minter (9) and S.Murphy, Tromp. W_Tonkin 2-1. L_Floro 1-1. Sv_Minter (5). HRs_Miami, Sánchez (1), Chisholm Jr. (5), Av.García (3). Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (4), Olson (7).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

17 frases de Jorge Ameal: dardo a Battaglia, indirecta al Tata Martino, lo que lo sorprendió de Almirón y Riquelme presidente de Boca

17 frases de Jorge Ameal: dardo a Battaglia, indirecta al Tata Martino, lo que lo sorprendió de Almirón y Riquelme presidente de Boca

Hace 20 min

Marcos Rojo reveló que se peleó con Enzo Pérez por su pase a Boca y dio detalles del llamado de Gallardo para convencerlo de que eligiera a River

Pablo Cavallero, manager de Independiente: “No me preocupa el descenso”

El Inter de Lautaro Martínez eliminó a la Juventus de Ángel Di María y jugará la final de la Copa Italia

El extraño motivo por el que Julián Álvarez se convirtió en tendencia en medio de la goleada del Manchester City

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sofía Castro y Jaime Camil pidieron a Hollywood más participación latina

Sofía Castro y Jaime Camil pidieron a Hollywood más participación latina

Hace 2 horas

Comenzó el juicio contra Ed Sheeran: lo acusan de plagiar a Marvin Gaye en su canción “Thinking Out Loud”

Daniel Radcliffe se convirtió en padre por primera vez

Murió Christina Ashten Gourkani, “la doble” de Kim Kardashian

La fotos de Sydney Sweeney y Glen Powell que alentaron los rumores de un romance entre las estrellas juveniles

TENDENCIAS

Los incendios forestales aumentarán su frecuencia en América Latina

Los incendios forestales aumentarán su frecuencia en América Latina

Hace 3 horas

De cáncer a COVID: ya son 24 los fármacos diseñados con la ayuda de la inteligencia artificial que están en estudio

Cómo activar notificaciones de mis aplicaciones en el celular

Red 6G: qué beneficios y desventajas traerá esta tecnología

Cuándo se lanza la primera consola portátil de Asus