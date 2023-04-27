Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|301
|01x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Houck, Bleier (6), Bernardino (7), Schreiber (8) and C.Wong, McGuire; Wells, Coulombe (6), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Wells 1-1. L_Houck 3-1. HRs_Boston, Yoshida (4).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Toronto
|003
|100
|31x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Kopech, Lambert (6), Middleton (7), Santos (8) and Zavala; Kikuchi, Swanson (6), Y.García (8), Richards (9) and D.Jansen. W_Kikuchi 4-0. L_Kopech 0-3. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (5).
___
|New York
|050
|600
|010
|—
|12
|14
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|202
|100
|—
|6
|5
|2
Germán, Hamilton (7), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Maeda, Headrick (4), Pagán (9) and Vázquez, Jeffers. W_Germán 2-2. L_Maeda 0-4. HRs_New York, Torres (3). Minnesota, Miranda (2), Gallo (7).
___
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|1
Brown, Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Diaz; Faucher, Fleming (3), Burdi (9) and Bethancourt. W_Brown 3-0. L_Faucher 0-1. Sv_Pressly (2).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|020
|001
|—
|3
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|002
|—
|5
|7
|0
Jon.Gray, Sborz (7), J.Hernández (9) and Heim, León; Ashcraft, A.Young (7), Gibaut (8), Gibaut (9), Sims (9) and Casali. W_Sims 1-0. L_J.Hernández 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Senzel (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|200
|100
|01x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Márquez, Bird (4), Bard (6), Hand (7), Johnson (8) and Serven; Bibee, Morgan (6), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Bibee 1-0. L_Márquez 2-2. Sv_Clase (8). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (3).
___
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|302
|000
|01x
|—
|6
|8
|1
Lorenzen, Vest (6), Holton (7) and Rogers; F.Peralta, Wilson (7), Milner (7), Strzelecki (8), D.Williams (9) and Caratini. W_F.Peralta 3-2. L_Lorenzen 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (1), Wiemer (2).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|110
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|1
Yarbrough, A.Garrett (5), Staumont (6), J.Taylor (7), Cuas (8) and Fermin; Gallen, McGough (7), M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Herrera. W_Gallen 4-1. L_Yarbrough 0-3. Sv_Chafin (4).
___
|Seattle
|050
|000
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|010
|02x
|—
|6
|12
|0
Gilbert, Gott (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Murfee (8) and Raleigh; T.Walker, Ortiz (5), Domínguez (7), Kimbrel (8), Alvarado (9) and Realmuto. W_Kimbrel 1-0. L_Topa 0-2. Sv_Alvarado (4). HRs_Seattle, J.Crawford (1), Rodríguez (5). Philadelphia, Castellanos (3).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|021
|50x
|—
|8
|12
|0
Gonsolin, Bickford (4), Bruihl (5), Almonte (6), Vesia (7) and Wynns; R.Contreras, R.Stephenson (7), Moreta (8) and Delay. W_R.Contreras 3-1. L_Bickford 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Freeman (4).
___
|Washington
|020
|000
|110
|—
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|3
Gore, Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Senga, Brigham (6), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Nido, Álvarez. W_Gore 3-1. L_Senga 3-1. Sv_Finnegan (5). HRs_Washington, Candelario (4).
___
|Miami
|011
|101
|000
|—
|4
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|04x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Alcantara, Brazoban (6), Floro (8), Nardi (8) and Stallings; Elder, Tonkin (6), Minter (9) and S.Murphy, Tromp. W_Tonkin 2-1. L_Floro 1-1. Sv_Minter (5). HRs_Miami, Sánchez (1), Chisholm Jr. (5), Av.García (3). Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (4), Olson (7).