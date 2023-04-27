Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

27 Abr, 2023
|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Baty ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|020
|000
|110
|—
|4
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Abrams (6), Escobar (1), Alonso (1), Ottavino (1). DP_Washington 0, New York 2. LOB_Washington 11, New York 8. 2B_Do.Smith (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Candelario (4). SB_Robles 2 (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gore W,3-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Edwards Jr. H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Harvey H,6
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Finnegan S,5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Senga L,3-1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|4
|7
|Brigham
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Raley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Senga.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:53. A_20,191 (42,136).