Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

27 Abr, 2023
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 32 1 4 1
Call lf 4 0 1 1 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 1
Candelario 3b 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Meneses dh 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
Do.Smith 1b 5 1 1 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 2 0
Thomas rf 3 0 1 1 Pham dh 4 0 0 0
Abrams ss 4 0 2 1 Escobar 3b 2 1 1 0
Robles cf 2 1 0 0 Baty ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Nido c 2 0 0 0
Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0
Álvarez pr-c 1 0 0 0
Washington 020 000 110 4
New York 001 000 000 1

E_Abrams (6), Escobar (1), Alonso (1), Ottavino (1). DP_Washington 0, New York 2. LOB_Washington 11, New York 8. 2B_Do.Smith (1). 3B_Escobar (1). HR_Candelario (4). SB_Robles 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gore W,3-1 6 4 1 1 2 10
Edwards Jr. H,4 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Harvey H,6 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Finnegan S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Senga L,3-1 5 5 2 2 4 7
Brigham 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Raley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino 1 1 1 1 1 2
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Senga.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:53. A_20,191 (42,136).

