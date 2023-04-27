National League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|New York
|14
|11
|.560
|3
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Philadelphia
|12
|13
|.480
|5
|Washington
|9
|14
|.391
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|Milwaukee
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Cincinnati
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|St. Louis
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|14
|12
|.538
|_
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|San Diego
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|.435
|2½
|Colorado
|8
|18
|.308
|6
___
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 7, Miami 4
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2
Arizona 2, Kansas City 0
Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.