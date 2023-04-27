Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Glance

27 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 5 .800 _
Baltimore 16 8 .667
Toronto 16 9 .640 4
New York 14 11 .560 6
Boston 13 13 .500

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 11 .560 _
Cleveland 12 13 .480 2
Detroit 9 14 .391 4
Chicago 7 18 .280 7
Kansas City 6 19 .240 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 14 10 .583 _
Houston 14 11 .560 ½
Los Angeles 12 12 .500 2
Seattle 11 13 .458 3
Oakland 5 19 .208 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 8 .680 _
New York 14 11 .560 3
Miami 12 13 .480 5
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 5
Washington 9 14 .391 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 17 8 .680 _
Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1
Chicago 13 9 .591
Cincinnati 10 15 .400 7
St. Louis 9 15 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 14 12 .538 _
Los Angeles 13 12 .520 ½
San Diego 12 13 .480
San Francisco 10 13 .435
Colorado 8 18 .308 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Minnesota 6

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 7, Miami 4

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 2

Arizona 2, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 5

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

