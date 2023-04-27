ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/RUSSIA-PARADE-REHEARSAL --TIME APPROX

Russian army rehearses WWII Victory Day parade in Moscow

Start: 27 Apr 2023 17:45 GMT

End: 27 Apr 2023 18:45 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian army brings some of its military hardware to central Moscow for a nighttime rehearsal on Red Square ahead of the annual World War Two Victory Day parade on May 9.

