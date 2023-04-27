Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY RUSSIA-PUTIN/

Por REUTERSyAPR 27

27 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Putin travels to St. Petersburg for a working visit

Start: 28 Apr 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Apr 2023 12:00 GMT

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - President Vladimir Putin travels to St. Petersburg for a working visit where he will take part in a meeting of Russia's Council of Lawmakers on the Day of Russian Parliamentarism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La estrella de UFC Nate Díaz se entregó a la Policía y quedó detenido tras agredir a una persona en una pelea callejera

La estrella de UFC Nate Díaz se entregó a la Policía y quedó detenido tras agredir a una persona en una pelea callejera

Hace 34 min

La tajante decisión de Cristiano Ronaldo sobre su futuro en Arabia Saudita

Cuca dejó de ser el DT de Corinthians a seis días de asumir: el caso de abuso sexual en 1987 que los fanáticos pusieron bajo la lupa

La frase de Navarro Montoya sobre el nivel de River Plate que abrió un debate

Giannis, la estrella con pasado de inmigrante ilegal que quedó eliminada y dejó debatiendo a todos con una reflexión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian quiere seguir los pasos de su padre: cuáles son sus planes

Kim Kardashian quiere seguir los pasos de su padre: cuáles son sus planes

Hace 33 min

Murió Jerry Springer, icónico conductor de televisión de los Estados Unidos

“Transformers, el despertar de las bestias” presentó su segundo tráiler y pósters previo a su estreno

Conmoción en el juicio por plagio a Ed Sheeran: la demandante se desmayó al salir del tribunal

El retorno de Amber Heard: rodará Aquaman 2 luego de perder el juicio con Johnny Depp y los fanáticos estallaron

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp, Facebook e Instagram tendrán más inteligencia artificial

WhatsApp, Facebook e Instagram tendrán más inteligencia artificial

Hace 1 hora

Los robots ya empezaron a encargarse de la fecundación asistida

El buscador Bing de Microsoft tiene una falla y está compartiendo datos de los usuarios

Argentina se encuentra entre las regiones con más riesgos de sufrir olas de calor sin precedentes

Cuál es la dieta recomendada para ganar masa muscular a partir de los 40 años