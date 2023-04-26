Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|034
|000
|010
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|005
|—
|6
|11
|0
Kluber, Winckowski (7), Ort (9), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire; Bradish, Baumann (3), Voth (6), C.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_Kluber 1-4. L_Bradish 1-1. Sv_K.Jansen (6). HRs_Boston, J.Duran (1). Baltimore, Mateo (4), Henderson (2), Mullins (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|050
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Garcia, Maton (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Rasmussen, Hembree (5), Poche (7), Beeks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Garcia 2-2. L_Rasmussen 3-2.
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Toronto
|030
|301
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Clevinger, Banks (6) and Grandal, Zavala; Berríos, Pearson (8), Bass (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 2-3. L_Clevinger 2-2. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (3).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|130
|001
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Feltner, Suter (7), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz; Battenfield, De Los Santos (5), Karinchak (7), Pilkington (8) and Zunino. W_Feltner 2-2. L_Battenfield 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (2).
___
|Texas
|100
|131
|000
|—
|6
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|16x
|—
|7
|11
|0
M.Pérez, J.Hernández (7), Ragans (8), Kennedy (8) and Heim; Weaver, Law (6), Sanmartin (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile, T.Stephenson. W_Sanmartin 1-0. L_Kennedy 0-1. Sv_A.Díaz (3). HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (3), Semien (5), J.Smith (1).
___
|Seattle
|000
|022
|100
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|011
|001
|—
|3
|10
|1
Gonzales, Brash (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Falter, Brogdon (7), Y.Marte (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Gonzales 2-0. L_Falter 0-4. Sv_Sewald (7). HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (7), T.Hernández (6). Philadelphia, E.Sosa (3).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|200
|012
|030
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|120
|400
|000
|—
|7
|12
|3
Syndergaard, V.González (5), Phillips (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), S.Miller (9) and Barnes; Oviedo, R.Stephenson (6), Hernandez (7), Holderman (8), Underwood Jr. (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Almonte 2-0. L_Holderman 0-1. Sv_S.Miller (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor (5). Pittsburgh, McCutchen (5).
___
|Washington
|011
|003
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (7) and Ruiz; Butto, Yacabonis (5), Hunter (7), Ottavino (9) and Álvarez. W_Jos.Gray 1-4. L_Butto 0-1. Sv_M.Thompson (1). HRs_Washington, Ruiz (2).