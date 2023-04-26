Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

26 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 034 000 010 8 11 1
Baltimore 000 010 005 6 11 0

Kluber, Winckowski (7), Ort (9), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire; Bradish, Baumann (3), Voth (6), C.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_Kluber 1-4. L_Bradish 1-1. Sv_K.Jansen (6). HRs_Boston, J.Duran (1). Baltimore, Mateo (4), Henderson (2), Mullins (3).

___

Houston 000 050 000 5 11 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 5 0

Garcia, Maton (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Rasmussen, Hembree (5), Poche (7), Beeks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Garcia 2-2. L_Rasmussen 3-2.

___

Chicago 000 000 000 0 4 0
Toronto 030 301 00x 7 10 0

Clevinger, Banks (6) and Grandal, Zavala; Berríos, Pearson (8), Bass (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 2-3. L_Clevinger 2-2. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado 130 001 000 5 8 1
Cleveland 000 001 000 1 6 0

Feltner, Suter (7), Lawrence (9) and E.Díaz; Battenfield, De Los Santos (5), Karinchak (7), Pilkington (8) and Zunino. W_Feltner 2-2. L_Battenfield 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (2).

___

Texas 100 131 000 6 10 1
Cincinnati 000 000 16x 7 11 0

M.Pérez, J.Hernández (7), Ragans (8), Kennedy (8) and Heim; Weaver, Law (6), Sanmartin (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile, T.Stephenson. W_Sanmartin 1-0. L_Kennedy 0-1. Sv_A.Díaz (3). HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (3), Semien (5), J.Smith (1).

___

Seattle 000 022 100 5 8 0
Philadelphia 000 011 001 3 10 1

Gonzales, Brash (6), Speier (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Falter, Brogdon (7), Y.Marte (8), Vasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_Gonzales 2-0. L_Falter 0-4. Sv_Sewald (7). HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (7), T.Hernández (6). Philadelphia, E.Sosa (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 200 012 030 8 9 0
Pittsburgh 120 400 000 7 12 3

Syndergaard, V.González (5), Phillips (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), S.Miller (9) and Barnes; Oviedo, R.Stephenson (6), Hernandez (7), Holderman (8), Underwood Jr. (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Almonte 2-0. L_Holderman 0-1. Sv_S.Miller (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor (5). Pittsburgh, McCutchen (5).

___

Washington 011 003 000 5 11 0
New York 000 000 000 0 5 1

Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (7) and Ruiz; Butto, Yacabonis (5), Hunter (7), Ottavino (9) and Álvarez. W_Jos.Gray 1-4. L_Butto 0-1. Sv_M.Thompson (1). HRs_Washington, Ruiz (2).

