Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

26 Abr, 2023
|Kansas City
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|14
|4
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|3
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Carroll rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Olivares lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rivera ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|120
|010
|—
|5
|Arizona
|000
|100
|120
|—
|4
E_Witt Jr. (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Arizona 9. 2B_Isbel (6), Dozier (1), Olivares (2), Witt Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (6), Carroll (8), Perdomo (6). 3B_Isbel (1), Carroll (1). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1), Carroll 2 (10). SF_Reyes (2), Rojas (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Singer W,2-2
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Clarke H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Chapman H,2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Barlow S,3-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Arizona
|R.Nelson L,1-1
|5
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Ruiz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Ginkel (Perez). WP_Misiewicz.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:42. A_13,835 (48,359).