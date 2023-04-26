Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

26 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Kansas City Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 14 4 Totals 36 4 10 3
Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 1
Pasquantino 1b 5 0 1 0 Marte 2b 5 0 0 0
Perez c 4 1 2 0 Carroll rf 4 2 3 0
Olivares lf 5 1 2 1 Walker 1b 5 0 0 1
Massey 2b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 Smith dh 3 0 1 0
Isbel cf 4 1 2 0 Rivera ph-dh 1 0 1 1
Dozier rf 3 1 1 0 Moreno c 4 1 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0
Lopez 3b 4 0 2 1 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0
Kansas City 100 120 010 5
Arizona 000 100 120 4

E_Witt Jr. (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Arizona 9. 2B_Isbel (6), Dozier (1), Olivares (2), Witt Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (6), Carroll (8), Perdomo (6). 3B_Isbel (1), Carroll (1). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1), Carroll 2 (10). SF_Reyes (2), Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer W,2-2 6 5 1 1 0 5
Clarke H,1 1 1 1 1 2 1
Chapman H,2 1-3 3 2 1 0 1
Barlow S,3-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Arizona
R.Nelson L,1-1 5 11 4 4 0 3
Ruiz 2 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 2 1 1 1 0
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ginkel (Perez). WP_Misiewicz.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:42. A_13,835 (48,359).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las 16 decisiones que deberá tomar Mascherano en la lista del Mundial Sub 20 y la danza de los llamados en la selección argentina

Las 16 decisiones que deberá tomar Mascherano en la lista del Mundial Sub 20 y la danza de los llamados en la selección argentina

Hace 1 hora

Los secretos de Taty Castellanos, el verdugo del Real Madrid que obsesionó a Gallardo: de la regla de la panera al error que activó su “modo animal”

Los detalles inéditos del extraño doping de Maradona en Estados Unidos 94: la falla que debió anular el proceso y una declaración falsa

Finalizó la fecha 13 de la Liga Profesional con un hito de River Plate ante Boca Juniors: posiciones y cronograma de la 14

Filtraron los datos de la boda de la Brujita Verón con su novia: las furiosas historias que la abogada publicó y luego borró

ENTRETENIMIENTO

No se permitirán armas reales en el nuevo set de grabación de “Rust” tras la muerte de Halyna Hutchins en 2021

No se permitirán armas reales en el nuevo set de grabación de “Rust” tras la muerte de Halyna Hutchins en 2021

Hace 29 min

Dolores Fonzi debuta como directora en “Blondi”, una “película feliz”

La nueva película de Mariano Llinás recoge fantasmas en una trama de Woody Allen

Rumer, la hija mayor de Bruce Willis, y su pareja Derek Richard Thomas tuvieron un bebé

Nuevo tráiler de “Flash” a unos meses de su esperado estreno en cines

TENDENCIAS

21K y 10K, un dueto que gana cada vez más corredores en el calendario de carreras

21K y 10K, un dueto que gana cada vez más corredores en el calendario de carreras

Hace 1 hora

Día Mundial del Pene: el tamaño es importante para dar placer y otros mitos derribados por la ciencia

Por qué los bosques de Europa están adoptando los colores del otoño durante el verano

Por qué evitar el desplazamiento excesivo en TikTok puede mejorar la salud mental

Fiebre chikungunya en Argentina: el brote que pasa desapercibido ante el avance del dengue