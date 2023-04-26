Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

Kansas City Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 14 4 Totals 36 4 10 3 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 1 Pasquantino 1b 5 0 1 0 Marte 2b 5 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 2 0 Carroll rf 4 2 3 0 Olivares lf 5 1 2 1 Walker 1b 5 0 0 1 Massey 2b 4 0 2 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 0 Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 Smith dh 3 0 1 0 Isbel cf 4 1 2 0 Rivera ph-dh 1 0 1 1 Dozier rf 3 1 1 0 Moreno c 4 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 Lopez 3b 4 0 2 1 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0

Kansas City 100 120 010 — 5 Arizona 000 100 120 — 4

E_Witt Jr. (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Arizona 9. 2B_Isbel (6), Dozier (1), Olivares (2), Witt Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (6), Carroll (8), Perdomo (6). 3B_Isbel (1), Carroll (1). SB_Gurriel Jr. (1), Carroll 2 (10). SF_Reyes (2), Rojas (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer W,2-2 6 5 1 1 0 5 Clarke H,1 1 1 1 1 2 1 Chapman H,2 1-3 3 2 1 0 1 Barlow S,3-4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2

Arizona R.Nelson L,1-1 5 11 4 4 0 3 Ruiz 2 0 0 0 0 1 Misiewicz 1 2 1 1 1 0 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ginkel (Perez). WP_Misiewicz.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:42. A_13,835 (48,359).