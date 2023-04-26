Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

26 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Texas Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 35 7 11 7
Semien 2b 4 1 1 1 India 2b 5 0 1 2
Jankowski lf 5 1 3 0 Steer 3b-1b 5 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 5 2 2 1 Fairchild lf-cf 2 1 0 0
García rf 5 1 2 0 Stephenson 1b-c 4 1 2 0
Jung 3b 4 0 1 2 Ramos rf 4 2 2 1
Heim c 4 0 0 1 Newman ss 4 0 1 0
Duran dh 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf-3b 4 1 3 2
J.Smith ss 4 1 1 1 Barrero dh 3 1 0 0
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Maile c 2 0 1 0
Friedl ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Myers ph 0 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 1 1 2
Texas 100 131 000 6
Cincinnati 000 000 16x 7

E_J.Smith (2). LOB_Texas 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Lowe (8), García (4), Jung (4), Fraley (3). HR_Lowe (3), Semien (5), J.Smith (1). SB_Duran (2), Jankowski (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez 6 1-3 6 1 0 1 5
Hernández 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ragans 2-3 3 5 5 1 0
Kennedy L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cincinnati
Weaver 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 8
Law 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Sanmartin W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Díaz S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Weaver (Duran), Ragans (Fairchild).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_2:34. A_9,969 (43,891).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Filtraron los datos de la boda de la Brujita Verón con su novia: las furiosas historias que la abogada publicó y luego borró

Filtraron los datos de la boda de la Brujita Verón con su novia: las furiosas historias que la abogada publicó y luego borró

Hace 6 min

“Frecuentaba los clubes de striptease todos los sábados”: escándalosa acusación contra James Rodríguez tras su salida del Olympiakos de Grecia

Huracán cayó 1-0 con Tigre y no logra levantar cabeza en la Liga Profesional

Dibu Martínez sumó otra valla invicta y es el mejor arquero de la Premier League: su estupenda racha y el sueño del Aston Villa en la Champions

El arquero que ascendió con su equipo en España y publicó una foto que rompió todos los tabúes en el fútbol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rumer, la hija mayor de Bruce Willis, y su pareja Derek Richard Thomas tuvieron un bebé

Rumer, la hija mayor de Bruce Willis, y su pareja Derek Richard Thomas tuvieron un bebé

Hace 1 hora

Nuevo tráiler de “Flash” a unos meses de su esperado estreno en cines

“Pollitos en fuga 2”, “Nimona” y más vistazos de las próximas películas animadas de Netflix

“La diplomática”: no te puedes perder este thriller político con Keri Russell

Andrés y Bárbara Muschietti se llevaron el Premio a los Cineastas Internacionales del año por “The Flash”

TENDENCIAS

Día Mundial del ADN: cuatro datos claves sobre la molécula de la vida

Día Mundial del ADN: cuatro datos claves sobre la molécula de la vida

Hace 3 horas

El telescopio Hubble cumple 33 años: por qué cambió nuestra forma de ver el universo

El 60% de las mujeres latinas cree que su pareja fue infiel en redes sociales

Prueban que el aporte de la científica Rosalind Franklin fue esencial para comprender la estructura del ADN

WhatsApp: cómo abrir una cuenta en cuatro dispositivos al mismo tiempo