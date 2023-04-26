Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

26 Abr, 2023
|Texas
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Jankowski lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Steer 3b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Fairchild lf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Stephenson 1b-c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ramos rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf-3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|J.Smith ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Barrero dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Texas
|100
|131
|000
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|16x
|—
|7
E_J.Smith (2). LOB_Texas 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Lowe (8), García (4), Jung (4), Fraley (3). HR_Lowe (3), Semien (5), J.Smith (1). SB_Duran (2), Jankowski (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Pérez
|6
|1-3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Hernández
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ragans
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Kennedy L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Weaver
|5
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|8
|Law
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sanmartin W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Weaver (Duran), Ragans (Fairchild).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T_2:34. A_9,969 (43,891).