Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Texas Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 35 7 11 7 Semien 2b 4 1 1 1 India 2b 5 0 1 2 Jankowski lf 5 1 3 0 Steer 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 2 2 1 Fairchild lf-cf 2 1 0 0 García rf 5 1 2 0 Stephenson 1b-c 4 1 2 0 Jung 3b 4 0 1 2 Ramos rf 4 2 2 1 Heim c 4 0 0 1 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 Duran dh 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf-3b 4 1 3 2 J.Smith ss 4 1 1 1 Barrero dh 3 1 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Maile c 2 0 1 0 Friedl ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Myers ph 0 0 0 0 Fraley ph-lf 1 1 1 2

Texas 100 131 000 — 6 Cincinnati 000 000 16x — 7

E_J.Smith (2). LOB_Texas 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Lowe (8), García (4), Jung (4), Fraley (3). HR_Lowe (3), Semien (5), J.Smith (1). SB_Duran (2), Jankowski (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez 6 1-3 6 1 0 1 5 Hernández 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ragans 2-3 3 5 5 1 0 Kennedy L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1

Cincinnati Weaver 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 8 Law 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Sanmartin W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Weaver (Duran), Ragans (Fairchild).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T_2:34. A_9,969 (43,891).