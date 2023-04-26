Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 11 8 Totals 39 6 11 6 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 4 Devers 3b 3 0 0 1 Rutschman c 5 0 1 0 Turner dh 4 0 0 0 Santander dh 5 0 1 0 Yoshida lf 4 1 2 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 2 0 Hernández ss 5 1 1 0 Henderson 3b 4 1 2 1 Casas 1b 3 2 1 0 Urías 2b 4 1 1 0 Duran cf 4 3 3 4 Frazier rf 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 1 1 1 Hays lf 1 0 0 0 Valdez 2b 1 0 1 0 Vavra lf 3 1 2 0 McGuire c 3 0 1 2 Mateo ss 4 2 1 1

Boston 034 000 010 — 8 Baltimore 000 010 005 — 6

E_Valdez (2). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Duran (5). HR_Duran (1), Mateo (4), Henderson (2), Mullins (3). SF_Devers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Kluber W,1-4 6 5 1 1 0 3 Winckowski 2 2 0 0 0 1 Ort 1-3 4 5 4 0 0 Jansen S,6-6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Bradish L,1-1 2 1-3 8 7 7 4 1 Baumann 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Voth 3 2 1 1 0 2 Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:44. A_14,343 (45,971).