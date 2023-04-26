Boston 8, Baltimore 6

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Henderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Casas 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duran cf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valdez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vavra lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Boston
|034
|000
|010
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|005
|—
|6
E_Valdez (2). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Duran (5). HR_Duran (1), Mateo (4), Henderson (2), Mullins (3). SF_Devers (2).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|8
|7
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:44. A_14,343 (45,971).