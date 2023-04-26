Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

26 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 20 4 .833 _ _ 7-3 L-1 14-1 6-3
Baltimore 15 8 .652 +2 8-2 L-1 8-4 7-4
Toronto 15 9 .625 5 +1½ 6-4 W-3 6-2 9-7
New York 13 10 .565 _ 5-5 L-2 9-7 4-3
Boston 13 12 .520 1 6-4 W-1 7-6 6-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 13 10 .565 _ _ 4-6 W-2 6-4 7-6
Cleveland 11 13 .458 3-7 L-2 3-8 8-5
Detroit 8 13 .381 4 4 6-4 W-1 4-4 4-9
Chicago 7 17 .292 2-8 L-6 3-6 4-11
Kansas City 5 18 .217 8 8 1-9 L-2 1-12 4-6

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 14 9 .609 _ _ 6-4 L-2 8-4 6-5
Houston 13 11 .542 ½ 7-3 W-1 6-7 7-4
Los Angeles 11 12 .478 3 2 4-6 L-1 5-5 6-7
Seattle 11 12 .478 3 2 6-4 W-1 7-9 4-3
Oakland 5 18 .217 9 8 2-8 W-1 2-10 3-8

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 15 8 .652 _ _ 6-4 W-1 5-6 10-2
New York 14 10 .583 6-4 L-3 4-3 10-7
Miami 12 11 .522 3 1 6-4 L-2 7-6 5-5
Philadelphia 11 13 .458 6-4 L-1 6-5 5-8
Washington 8 14 .364 4-6 W-1 2-9 6-5

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 16 8 .667 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-4 9-4
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 ½ +2 6-4 L-2 6-4 9-4
Chicago 12 9 .571 _ 6-4 L-2 6-7 6-2
St. Louis 9 14 .391 4 4-6 L-1 5-8 4-6
Cincinnati 9 15 .375 7 3-7 W-2 8-6 1-9

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 13 11 .542 _ _ 5-5 W-1 7-5 6-6
Los Angeles 13 11 .542 _ ½ 6-4 W-3 6-6 7-5
San Diego 12 12 .500 1 5-5 W-2 5-8 7-4
San Francisco 9 13 .409 3 4-6 W-3 5-6 4-7
Colorado 8 17 .320 6 3-7 W-2 3-7 5-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-0), 1:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Atlanta 11, Miami 0

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Kansas City 4

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

