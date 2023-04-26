Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--USA-SOUTHKOREA/MEETING

Por REUTERSyAPR 26

26 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Biden meets with South Korean President Yoon at White House

Start: 26 Apr 2023 15:33 GMT

End: 26 Apr 2023 15:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House during state visit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Dybala reveló una curiosa charla con Cristiano Ronaldo: “Prácticamente te odiaba”

Dybala reveló una curiosa charla con Cristiano Ronaldo: “Prácticamente te odiaba”

Hace 26 min

En vivo: Manchester City y Arsenal disputan una final anticipada que puede decidir al campeón de la Premier League

El día que desafió a Cristiano, los penales con Francia y el elogio de Oriana Sabatini: 11 frases de Dibu Martínez

El partido de futsal de la Selección que se viralizó: la atajada de Di María a Messi y las cargadas al Papu Gómez

Nasri recordó una pelea con Guardiola en Manchester City por su peso: “Me gritó y le dije que bajara la voz”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Black Mirror”: se reveló el primer avance de la sexta temporada

“Black Mirror”: se reveló el primer avance de la sexta temporada

Hace 29 min

“Guía de viaje hacia el amor”, así es una de las películas más vistas de Netflix en este momento

“Barry” y “Succession” han logrado sorprendentes números en HBO Max gracias a su estreno en conjunto

“Dune: Parte 2″ presentó novedades importantes de cara a su estreno

Exhibirán y subastarán las pertenencias que Freddie Mercury dejó selladas en su casa de Londres hace más de tres décadas

TENDENCIAS

Bill Gates dijo que en 18 meses los chats de inteligencia artificial comenzarán a enseñarle a los niños a leer

Bill Gates dijo que en 18 meses los chats de inteligencia artificial comenzarán a enseñarle a los niños a leer

Hace 1 hora

¿El dengue puede dejar secuelas?: todo lo que hay que saber

Instagram dejará descargar Reels desde la aplicación

Se reglamentó la Ley de Enfermedad Celíaca y amplían la cobertura de alimentos sin TACC

Alerta por dengue: aumenta el riesgo de contagio por las altas temperaturas que se esperan para los próximos días