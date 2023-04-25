Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

25 Abr, 2023
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 6 10 6
Volpe ss 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 5 3 3 0
Judge dh 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 5 0 2 3
Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 Buxton dh 4 0 0 1
LeMahieu 3b 3 0 2 0 Larnach lf 2 0 1 0
F.Cordero rf 3 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ph 0 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 3 1 1 1
Cabrera lf 4 0 0 1 Vázquez c 3 1 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 1 2 0
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
New York 000 000 001 1
Minnesota 003 101 01x 6

E_Volpe (2), Miranda (3). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Judge (3), Polanco (2). 3B_Correa (1). HR_Gallo (6). SB_Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Brito L,2-2 2 2-3 3 3 3 3 1
Weissert 2 3 1 1 1 2
Abreu 1 1-3 2 1 0 2 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0
J.Cordero 1 2 1 1 0 1
Minnesota
Gray W,3-0 7 3 0 0 2 8
Jax 1 2 0 0 0 1
Moran 1 1 1 1 2 1

Weissert pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:54. A_16,242 (38,544).

