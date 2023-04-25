Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 33 6 10 6 Volpe ss 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 5 3 3 0 Judge dh 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 5 0 2 3 Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 Buxton dh 4 0 0 1 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 2 0 Larnach lf 2 0 1 0 F.Cordero rf 3 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ph 0 0 0 0 Gallo 1b 3 1 1 1 Cabrera lf 4 0 0 1 Vázquez c 3 1 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 1 2 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0

New York 000 000 001 — 1 Minnesota 003 101 01x — 6

E_Volpe (2), Miranda (3). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_New York 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Judge (3), Polanco (2). 3B_Correa (1). HR_Gallo (6). SB_Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Brito L,2-2 2 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 Weissert 2 3 1 1 1 2 Abreu 1 1-3 2 1 0 2 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 J.Cordero 1 2 1 1 0 1

Minnesota Gray W,3-0 7 3 0 0 2 8 Jax 1 2 0 0 0 1 Moran 1 1 1 1 2 1

Weissert pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:54. A_16,242 (38,544).