English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton: Joachim Andersen (3), Ruben Neves (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0
Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings (21).
Halftime: 1-0.
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
Leeds: Luis Sinisterra (20).
Leicester: Jamie Vardy (80).
Halftime: 1-0.
England Championship
Blackburn 0, Burnley 1
Burnley: Manuel Benson (66).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Plymouth: Niall Ennis (51), Macauley Gillesphey (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Accrington Stanley: Ethan Hamilton (42).
Halftime: 0-1.
Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1
Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3
Ipswich: Nathan Broadhead (44), George Hirst (45), Conor Chaplin (81).
Halftime: 0-2.
Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0
Oxford United: Tyler Goodhram (38), Kyle Joseph (52), Marcus Browne (60, 65).
Halftime: 1-0.
England League Two
Swindon 0, Stevenage 1
Stevenage: Jamie Reid (25).
Halftime: 0-1.
Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0
Grimsby Town: Gavan Holohan (13), Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (82).
Halftime: 1-0.
Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3
Newport County: Omar Bogle (3, 79).
Harrogate Town: Sam Folarin (5), George Thomson (9), Luke Armstrong (83).
Halftime: 1-2.
Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2
Mansfield Town: Davis Keillor-Dunn (10).
Leyton Orient: Charlie Kelman (17), Ruel Sotiriou (31).
Halftime: 1-2.
England National League
Boreham Wood 0, Gateshead FC 2
Gateshead FC: No Name (24, 87).
Halftime: 0-1.
Woking 0, Halifax Town 1
Halifax Town: No Name (21).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wealdstone 3, Solihull Moors 0
Wealdstone: No Name (30, 40, 67).
Halftime: 2-0.