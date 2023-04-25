English Summaries

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
25 Abr, 2023
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Wolverhampton: Joachim Andersen (3), Ruben Neves (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0

Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings (21).

Halftime: 1-0.

Leeds 1, Leicester 1

Leeds: Luis Sinisterra (20).

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship

Blackburn 0, Burnley 1

Burnley: Manuel Benson (66).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Plymouth: Niall Ennis (51), Macauley Gillesphey (56).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Accrington Stanley: Ethan Hamilton (42).

Halftime: 0-1.

Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1

Burton Albion: Gassan Ahadme (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3

Ipswich: Nathan Broadhead (44), George Hirst (45), Conor Chaplin (81).

Halftime: 0-2.

Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0

Oxford United: Tyler Goodhram (38), Kyle Joseph (52), Marcus Browne (60, 65).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two

Swindon 0, Stevenage 1

Stevenage: Jamie Reid (25).

Halftime: 0-1.

Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0

Grimsby Town: Gavan Holohan (13), Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3

Newport County: Omar Bogle (3, 79).

Harrogate Town: Sam Folarin (5), George Thomson (9), Luke Armstrong (83).

Halftime: 1-2.

Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2

Mansfield Town: Davis Keillor-Dunn (10).

Leyton Orient: Charlie Kelman (17), Ruel Sotiriou (31).

Halftime: 1-2.

England National League

Boreham Wood 0, Gateshead FC 2

Gateshead FC: No Name (24, 87).

Halftime: 0-1.

Woking 0, Halifax Town 1

Halifax Town: No Name (21).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wealdstone 3, Solihull Moors 0

Wealdstone: No Name (30, 40, 67).

Halftime: 2-0.

