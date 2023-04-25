English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|32
|23
|6
|3
|77
|34
|75
|Man City
|30
|22
|4
|4
|78
|28
|70
|Newcastle
|31
|16
|11
|4
|54
|25
|59
|Man United
|30
|18
|5
|7
|46
|37
|59
|Aston Villa
|33
|16
|6
|11
|46
|41
|54
|Tottenham
|32
|16
|5
|11
|58
|51
|53
|Liverpool
|31
|14
|8
|9
|59
|38
|50
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|54
|37
|49
|Fulham
|32
|13
|6
|13
|44
|43
|45
|Brentford
|32
|10
|14
|8
|48
|43
|44
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|30
|33
|39
|Crystal Palace
|33
|9
|10
|14
|31
|42
|37
|Wolverhampton
|33
|10
|7
|16
|29
|44
|37
|West Ham
|31
|9
|7
|15
|33
|41
|34
|Bournemouth
|32
|9
|6
|17
|31
|63
|33
|Leeds
|33
|7
|9
|17
|42
|63
|30
|Leicester
|33
|8
|5
|20
|44
|57
|29
|Everton
|32
|6
|10
|16
|24
|46
|28
|Nottingham Forest
|32
|6
|9
|17
|26
|59
|27
|Southampton
|32
|6
|6
|20
|27
|56
|24
___
Monday, April 17
Leeds 1, Liverpool 6
Friday, April 21
Arsenal 3, Southampton 3
Saturday, April 22
Fulham 2, Leeds 1
Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1
Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 23
Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4
Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1
Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, April 25
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
Wednesday, April 26
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 30
Bournemouth vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Fulham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 1
Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|44
|27
|14
|3
|82
|34
|95
|Sheffield United
|42
|25
|7
|10
|65
|36
|82
|Luton Town
|44
|21
|15
|8
|56
|38
|78
|Middlesbrough
|44
|22
|8
|14
|83
|54
|74
|Coventry
|44
|17
|15
|12
|55
|45
|66
|Sunderland
|44
|17
|14
|13
|63
|53
|65
|Millwall
|44
|18
|11
|15
|51
|44
|65
|Blackburn
|44
|19
|8
|17
|47
|50
|65
|West Brom
|43
|17
|12
|14
|55
|47
|63
|Preston
|44
|17
|12
|15
|44
|52
|63
|Norwich
|44
|17
|11
|16
|56
|51
|62
|Swansea
|44
|17
|11
|16
|64
|61
|62
|Watford
|44
|15
|14
|15
|52
|51
|59
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|14
|16
|52
|54
|56
|Hull
|44
|14
|14
|16
|50
|60
|56
|Stoke
|44
|14
|11
|19
|55
|51
|53
|Birmingham
|44
|14
|11
|19
|46
|54
|53
|QPR
|44
|12
|11
|21
|43
|69
|47
|Rotherham
|43
|10
|16
|17
|47
|58
|46
|Cardiff
|43
|12
|10
|21
|38
|52
|46
|Huddersfield
|43
|11
|11
|21
|42
|61
|44
|Reading
|44
|13
|10
|21
|45
|65
|43
|Blackpool
|44
|10
|11
|23
|45
|69
|41
|Wigan
|44
|10
|13
|21
|37
|64
|40
___
Tuesday, April 18
Blackpool 0, West Brom 2
Rotherham 2, Burnley 2
Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0
Sunderland 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 0, Wigan 1
Millwall 0, Birmingham 1
Wednesday, April 19
Watford 1, Cardiff 3
Swansea 4, Preston 2
QPR 1, Norwich 1
Blackburn 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 3, Hull 1
Reading 1, Luton Town 1
Saturday, April 22
Wigan 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 0, Swansea 3
Hull 1, Watford 0
Coventry 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Stoke 1
Burnley 1, QPR 2
Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1
Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1
Preston 1, Blackburn 1
Sunday, April 23
West Brom 1, Sunderland 2
Monday, April 24
Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1
Tuesday, April 25
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 0, Burnley 1
Wednesday, April 26
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Blackpool vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Norwich, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 7 a.m.
Monday, May 1
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|44
|29
|8
|7
|78
|46
|95
|Ipswich
|44
|27
|13
|4
|93
|33
|94
|Sheffield Wednesday
|44
|26
|12
|6
|77
|37
|90
|Barnsley
|44
|26
|7
|11
|76
|41
|85
|Bolton
|44
|21
|12
|11
|57
|34
|75
|Derby
|44
|21
|12
|11
|66
|44
|75
|Peterborough
|44
|23
|4
|17
|73
|54
|73
|Portsmouth
|44
|17
|17
|10
|58
|47
|68
|Wycombe
|44
|20
|8
|16
|57
|46
|68
|Lincoln
|44
|13
|20
|11
|44
|44
|59
|Charlton
|44
|15
|13
|16
|65
|62
|58
|Fleetwood Town
|44
|14
|15
|15
|51
|47
|57
|Shrewsbury
|43
|16
|8
|19
|50
|56
|56
|Exeter
|44
|14
|11
|19
|61
|60
|53
|Bristol Rovers
|43
|14
|10
|19
|55
|68
|52
|Burton Albion
|43
|14
|10
|19
|56
|78
|52
|Cheltenham
|44
|13
|11
|20
|40
|59
|50
|Port Vale
|44
|13
|10
|21
|45
|65
|49
|Oxford United
|44
|10
|14
|20
|45
|54
|44
|Milton Keynes Dons
|44
|11
|10
|23
|40
|62
|43
|Morecambe
|44
|9
|14
|21
|42
|73
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|44
|10
|11
|23
|37
|74
|41
|Cambridge United
|43
|11
|7
|25
|37
|66
|40
|Forest Green
|44
|6
|9
|29
|31
|84
|27
___
Tuesday, April 18
Lincoln 0, Barnsley 0
Shrewsbury 1, Plymouth 2
Oxford United 1, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Charlton 1
Ipswich 2, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Exeter 1, Derby 2
Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Peterborough 2
Saturday, April 22
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1
Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2
Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1
Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3
Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Tuesday, April 25
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1
Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3
Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0
Saturday, April 29
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|44
|26
|12
|6
|60
|30
|90
|Northampton
|44
|22
|14
|8
|60
|40
|80
|Stevenage
|44
|22
|13
|9
|58
|39
|79
|Stockport County
|44
|21
|12
|11
|61
|36
|75
|Carlisle
|44
|20
|15
|9
|63
|39
|75
|Salford
|44
|21
|9
|14
|69
|51
|72
|Bradford
|43
|19
|15
|9
|56
|38
|72
|Mansfield Town
|44
|20
|12
|12
|69
|53
|72
|Barrow
|44
|18
|8
|18
|46
|49
|62
|Swindon
|44
|15
|13
|16
|58
|52
|58
|Grimsby Town
|44
|15
|13
|16
|48
|54
|58
|Tranmere
|44
|15
|12
|17
|44
|46
|57
|Sutton United
|44
|15
|12
|17
|44
|53
|57
|Newport County
|44
|13
|14
|17
|49
|53
|53
|Gillingham
|44
|13
|13
|18
|34
|47
|52
|Doncaster
|44
|15
|7
|22
|44
|63
|52
|Walsall
|44
|11
|18
|15
|44
|48
|51
|Crewe
|43
|12
|15
|16
|41
|55
|51
|Colchester
|44
|12
|13
|19
|44
|48
|49
|Harrogate Town
|44
|11
|15
|18
|56
|66
|48
|AFC Wimbledon
|44
|11
|14
|19
|47
|58
|47
|Crawley Town
|44
|11
|12
|21
|47
|69
|45
|Hartlepool
|44
|8
|15
|21
|48
|76
|39
|Rochdale
|44
|8
|10
|26
|41
|68
|34
___
Tuesday, April 18
Rochdale 2, Tranmere 2
Swindon 1, Bradford 0
Sutton United 1, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Doncaster 0
Salford 2, Hartlepool 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 2
Harrogate Town 3, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 1, Barrow 0
Gillingham 2, Leyton Orient 0
Crawley Town 0, Colchester 0
Carlisle 2, Stockport County 2
Saturday, April 22
Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0
Walsall 2, Salford 3
Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1
Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0
Doncaster 1, Newport County 3
Colchester 4, Sutton United 1
Bradford 2, Gillingham 2
Barrow 0, Carlisle 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5
Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2
Tuesday, April 25
Swindon 0, Stevenage 1
Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0
Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3
Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2
Saturday, April 29
Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.