English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Monday's Match
Leeds 1, Liverpool 6
Friday's Match
Arsenal 3, Southampton 3
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 2, Leeds 1
Brentford 1, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 0, Everton 0
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 1
Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, West Ham 4
Newcastle 6, Tottenham 1
Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 2, Crystal Palace 0
Aston Villa 1, Fulham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Fulham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leicester vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Brighton vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 0, West Brom 2
Rotherham 2, Burnley 2
Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 0
Sunderland 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 0, Wigan 1
Millwall 0, Birmingham 1
Wednesday's Matches
Watford 1, Cardiff 3
Swansea 4, Preston 2
QPR 1, Norwich 1
Blackburn 1, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 3, Hull 1
Reading 1, Luton Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Wigan 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 0, Swansea 3
Hull 1, Watford 0
Coventry 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Stoke 1
Burnley 1, QPR 2
Bristol City 2, Rotherham 1
Birmingham 0, Blackpool 1
Preston 1, Blackburn 1
Sunday's Match
West Brom 1, Sunderland 2
Monday's Match
Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1
Tuesday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 0, Burnley 1
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Blackpool vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Norwich, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 7 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 8 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Tuesday's Matches
Lincoln 0, Barnsley 0
Shrewsbury 1, Plymouth 2
Oxford United 1, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Charlton 1
Ipswich 2, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Exeter 1, Derby 2
Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Peterborough 2
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Exeter 1
Wycombe 0, Lincoln 2
Portsmouth 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Port Vale 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Plymouth 3, Cambridge United 1
Peterborough 0, Ipswich 3
Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Cheltenham 3, Forest Green 1
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Bolton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Barnsley 2, Oxford United 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Lincoln 0, Burton Albion 1
Barnsley 0, Ipswich 3
Oxford United 4, Cheltenham 0
Saturday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale 2, Tranmere 2
Swindon 1, Bradford 0
Sutton United 1, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Doncaster 0
Salford 2, Hartlepool 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 2
Harrogate Town 3, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 1, Barrow 0
Gillingham 2, Leyton Orient 0
Crawley Town 0, Colchester 0
Carlisle 2, Stockport County 2
Saturday's Matches
Tranmere 2, Grimsby Town 0
Walsall 2, Salford 3
Stockport County 1, Rochdale 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 1
Mansfield Town 1, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 2, Crewe 0
Doncaster 1, Newport County 3
Colchester 4, Sutton United 1
Bradford 2, Gillingham 2
Barrow 0, Carlisle 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Swindon 5
Hartlepool 0, Crawley Town 2
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon 0, Stevenage 1
Grimsby Town 2, Crewe 0
Newport County 2, Harrogate Town 3
Mansfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 2
Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Wednesday's Match
Crewe vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Tuesday's Matches
Oldham 2, Southend 0
Gateshead FC 0, Dorking Wanderers 0
Altrincham 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wrexham 3, Yeovil 0
Chesterfield 5, Torquay United 1
Barnet 1, Solihull Moors 0
Halifax Town 1, Bromley 1
Wealdstone 0, Aldershot 1
Saturday's Matches
York City FC 2, Aldershot 2
Yeovil 0, Oldham 3
Woking 2, Gateshead FC 1
Wealdstone 2, Dorking Wanderers 2
Scunthorpe 1, Southend 3
Maidenhead United 1, Barnet 1
Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Halifax Town 0
Bromley 2, Chesterfield 0
Altrincham 2, Torquay United 2
Maidstone United FC 2, Notts County 5
Wrexham 3, Boreham Wood 1
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood 0, Gateshead FC 2
Woking 0, Halifax Town 1
Wealdstone 3, Solihull Moors 0
Saturday's Matches
Torquay United vs. Wrexham, 12:30 p.m.
Southend vs. Wealdstone, 12:30 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Woking, 12:30 p.m.
Oldham vs. Bromley, 12:30 p.m.
Notts County vs. York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Maidenhead United, 12:30 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Eastleigh, 12:30 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Scunthorpe, 12:30 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Maidstone United FC, 12:30 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Yeovil, 12:30 p.m.
Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 12:30 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Altrincham, 12:30 p.m.