Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

25 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 32 5 13 5
Verdugo rf 4 1 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 2 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 2 Rutschman dh 4 0 1 0
Turner dh 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 0
Yoshida lf 3 0 3 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 0
Tapia pr 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Hernández 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 1 2 2
Casas 1b 4 1 1 1 McCann c 4 0 1 1
Duran cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 1 2 0
Wong c 1 1 0 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0
Chang ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 1
Arroyo ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Boston 013 000 000 4
Baltimore 001 310 00x 5

DP_Boston 4, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Mullins (4), Santander (7), Urías (5), Mateo (5). HR_Casas (3), Devers (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,1-2 5 9 5 5 1 0
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bernardino 2 4 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Kremer W,2-0 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 5
Akin H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baker H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Coulombe H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cano S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:29. A_11,811 (45,971).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Lionel Messi se reunió con Busquets y Jordi Alba: los detalles de la cumbre que mantiene en vilo al Barcelona

Lionel Messi se reunió con Busquets y Jordi Alba: los detalles de la cumbre que mantiene en vilo al Barcelona

Hace 13 min

Tras la derrota de Racing, Gimnasia supera 2-1 a Argentinos en La Paternal

Giro inesperado en la pelea del año: la fuerte denuncia de Ryan García que involucra a la esquina de Gervonta Davis

Alejandro Garnacho presiona al Manchester United para jugar el Mundial Sub 20 con Argentina: el factor Mascherano y el nuevo escenario

La lección de vida que Marcelo Bielsa les dio a los jugadores del Leeds: “Nos chocó mucho”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gerard Piqué y Shakira compartirían el mismo coeficiente intelectual

Gerard Piqué y Shakira compartirían el mismo coeficiente intelectual

Hace 3 horas

Shakira será homenajeada por Billboard: “Es la definición de mujer en la música”

Controvertida y de blanco: cómo fue la conferencia de Thalía en Harvard

“Succession”: los hermanos Roy viajan a Noruega para la venta de su vida en el quinto episodio

Kevin Costner y Diane Lane en un violento drama sobre una disputa familiar, y que ya es un éxito en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los 6 síntomas que tuvieron la mayoría de las personas que murieron por dengue en Argentina

Cuáles son los 6 síntomas que tuvieron la mayoría de las personas que murieron por dengue en Argentina

Hace 2 horas

Humo y olor a quemado en CABA: cómo evitar su impacto en la salud

Divorcio y fortuna: cómo volverse rico de repente afecta distinto a hombres y mujeres, según la ciencia

8 horas de soledad pueden afectar tanto a una persona como no alimentarse

Quién es la chef Vicky Sevilla, la española más joven en recibir una estrella Michelin