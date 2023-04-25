Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 32 5 13 5 Verdugo rf 4 1 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 2 1 Devers 3b 4 1 1 2 Rutschman dh 4 0 1 0 Turner dh 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 0 Yoshida lf 3 0 3 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 Tapia pr 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Hernández 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 1 2 2 Casas 1b 4 1 1 1 McCann c 4 0 1 1 Duran cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 1 2 0 Wong c 1 1 0 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Chang ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 1 Arroyo ph-2b 0 0 0 0

Boston 013 000 000 — 4 Baltimore 001 310 00x — 5

DP_Boston 4, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Mullins (4), Santander (7), Urías (5), Mateo (5). HR_Casas (3), Devers (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Sale L,1-2 5 9 5 5 1 0 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bernardino 2 4 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Kremer W,2-0 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 5 Akin H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baker H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2 Coulombe H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cano S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:29. A_11,811 (45,971).