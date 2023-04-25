Baltimore 5, Boston 4

25 Abr, 2023
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|13
|5
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Yoshida lf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wong c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Arroyo ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|013
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|001
|310
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Boston 4, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Mullins (4), Santander (7), Urías (5), Mateo (5). HR_Casas (3), Devers (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale L,1-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bernardino
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Kremer W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Akin H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baker H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Coulombe H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cano S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:29. A_11,811 (45,971).