Agencias

Argentine Standings

25 Abr, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 13 11 0 2 24 5 33
San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 15 5 27
Defensa y Justicia 13 7 3 3 18 8 24
Belgrano 13 7 3 3 13 9 24
Rosario Central 13 6 5 2 18 16 23
Lanus 13 6 4 3 21 14 22
Talleres 13 6 3 4 20 11 21
Estudiantes 13 6 3 4 14 12 21
Godoy Cruz 13 6 2 5 17 17 20
Argentinos 12 5 3 4 15 8 18
Racing Club 13 5 3 5 16 16 18
Newell's 13 5 3 5 10 12 18
CA Platense 13 4 5 4 14 15 17
Instituto AC Cordoba 13 4 5 4 13 14 17
Tigre 12 4 4 4 12 13 16
Velez Sarsfield 13 3 6 4 16 13 15
Boca Juniors 13 4 3 6 15 14 15
Sarmiento 13 4 3 6 14 14 15
CA Central Cordoba SE 13 4 3 6 8 15 15
Colon 13 2 8 3 12 14 14
Banfield 13 3 5 5 9 15 14
Huracan 12 3 4 5 13 17 13
Atletico Tucuman 13 2 7 4 11 16 13
Barracas Central 13 3 4 6 10 18 13
Arsenal 13 3 2 8 11 19 11
Gimnasia 12 3 2 7 9 20 11
Independiente 13 1 7 5 9 15 10
Santa Fe 13 1 5 7 8 20 8

___

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0

Independiente 1, Racing Club 1

Newell's 0, River Plate 1

Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0

Monday, April 17

CA Platense 0, Colon 0

Banfield 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Sarmiento 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Rosario Central 2

Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 4

Friday, April 21

Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday, April 22

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, April 23

San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0

Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

River Plate 2, Independiente 0

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Tigre vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Newell's vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

