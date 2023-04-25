Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

25 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 20 3 .870 _
Baltimore 15 7 .682
New York 13 9 .591
Toronto 13 9 .591
Boston 12 12 .500

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 10 .545 _
Cleveland 11 12 .478
Detroit 7 13 .350 4
Chicago 7 15 .318 5
Kansas City 5 17 .227 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 14 8 .636 _
Houston 12 11 .522
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3
Seattle 10 12 .455 4
Oakland 4 18 .182 10

___

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Washington 1

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Boston 12, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Colorado 6, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 8, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Lionel Messi se reunió con Busquets y Jordi Alba: los detalles de la cumbre que mantiene en vilo al Barcelona

Lionel Messi se reunió con Busquets y Jordi Alba: los detalles de la cumbre que mantiene en vilo al Barcelona

Hace 18 min

Tras la derrota de Racing, Gimnasia supera 2-1 a Argentinos en La Paternal

Giro inesperado en la pelea del año: la fuerte denuncia de Ryan García que involucra a la esquina de Gervonta Davis

Alejandro Garnacho presiona al Manchester United para jugar el Mundial Sub 20 con Argentina: el factor Mascherano y el nuevo escenario

La lección de vida que Marcelo Bielsa les dio a los jugadores del Leeds: “Nos chocó mucho”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Gerard Piqué y Shakira compartirían el mismo coeficiente intelectual

Gerard Piqué y Shakira compartirían el mismo coeficiente intelectual

Hace 3 horas

Shakira será homenajeada por Billboard: “Es la definición de mujer en la música”

Controvertida y de blanco: cómo fue la conferencia de Thalía en Harvard

“Succession”: los hermanos Roy viajan a Noruega para la venta de su vida en el quinto episodio

Kevin Costner y Diane Lane en un violento drama sobre una disputa familiar, y que ya es un éxito en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los 6 síntomas que tuvieron la mayoría de las personas que murieron por dengue en Argentina

Cuáles son los 6 síntomas que tuvieron la mayoría de las personas que murieron por dengue en Argentina

Hace 3 horas

Humo y olor a quemado en CABA: cómo evitar su impacto en la salud

Divorcio y fortuna: cómo volverse rico de repente afecta distinto a hombres y mujeres, según la ciencia

8 horas de soledad pueden afectar tanto a una persona como no alimentarse

Quién es la chef Vicky Sevilla, la española más joven en recibir una estrella Michelin