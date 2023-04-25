ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-LAVROV --POSSIBLE

25 Abr, 2023
Lavrov chairs U.N. Security Council meeting on Middle East
Start: 25 Apr 2023 14:00 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2023 15:00 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs open debate on the Middle East, as part of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council this month.
