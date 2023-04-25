ADVISORY TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/--POSSIBLE ONLY

25 Abr, 2023
Wimbledon - the tennis Grand Slam - hold a news conference
Start: 25 Apr 2023 10:25 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2023 11:30 GMT
LONDON - Organisers of Wimbledon - the third tennis Grand Slam of the year - hold a news conference two months before the 2023 championships begin.
(LIVE PRODUCTION: Will Russell)
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT News conference
SPEAKERS: Ian Hewitt, Chairman, and Sally Bolton, Chief Executive
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com