Agencias

ADVISORY TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/--POSSIBLE ONLY

Por REUTERSyAPR 25

25 Abr, 2023
Wimbledon - the tennis Grand Slam - hold a news conference

Start: 25 Apr 2023 10:25 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2023 11:30 GMT

LONDON - Organisers of Wimbledon - the third tennis Grand Slam of the year - hold a news conference two months before the 2023 championships begin.

(LIVE PRODUCTION: Will Russell)

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT News conference

SPEAKERS: Ian Hewitt, Chairman, and Sally Bolton, Chief Executive

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

