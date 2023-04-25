ADVISORY SUDAN-POLITICS/GREECE-EVACUEES --INTERRUPTABLE

25 Abr, 2023
Greek nationals arrive at Elefsina air base after Sudan evacuation
Start: 25 Apr 2023 07:27 GMT
End: 25 Apr 2023 07:36 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE SIGNAL MAY CUT AS SOON AS PLANE HATCH OPENS
ELEFSINA AIR BASE, ELEFSINA - Greek nationals arrive at Elefsina air base after being evacuated from Sudan
Live Production: Alkis Konstantinidis, Stamos Prousalis
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Greece
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com