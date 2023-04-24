Texas 5, Oakland 2

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 31 5 9 4 Ruiz cf 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 1 1 0 Noda 1b 4 0 0 0 Grossman dh 2 1 1 4 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Jung 3b 4 0 0 0 Capel rf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Duran ss 4 0 1 0 Diaz 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Smith ss 0 0 0 0 Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 3 3 0 Rooker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Thompson lf 2 0 0 0 Langeliers c 3 1 1 2 Jankowski ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Wade ss 3 0 1 0

Oakland 000 020 000 — 2 Texas 030 100 01x — 5

E_Duran (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B_Duran (2). HR_Langeliers (4), Grossman (2). SB_Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF_Grossman (2). S_Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Muller L,0-2 5 7 4 4 4 3 Lovelady 1 0 0 0 1 1 C.Smith 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Moll 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

Texas deGrom W,2-0 6 3 2 1 0 11 Burke H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hernández H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 W.Smith S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:31. A_34,916 (40,000).