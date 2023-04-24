Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Texas 5, Oakland 2

24 Abr, 2023
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 31 5 9 4
Ruiz cf 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 1 1 0
Noda 1b 4 0 0 0 Grossman dh 2 1 1 4
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 García rf 3 0 0 0
K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Jung 3b 4 0 0 0
Capel rf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0
Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Duran ss 4 0 1 0
Diaz 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Smith ss 0 0 0 0
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 3 3 0
Rooker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Thompson lf 2 0 0 0
Langeliers c 3 1 1 2 Jankowski ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Wade ss 3 0 1 0
Oakland 000 020 000 2
Texas 030 100 01x 5

E_Duran (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B_Duran (2). HR_Langeliers (4), Grossman (2). SB_Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF_Grossman (2). S_Thompson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Muller L,0-2 5 7 4 4 4 3
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 1 1
C.Smith 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Moll 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
deGrom W,2-0 6 3 2 1 0 11
Burke H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hernández H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
W.Smith S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:31. A_34,916 (40,000).

