Texas 5, Oakland 2

24 Abr, 2023
|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Rooker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jankowski ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|030
|100
|01x
|—
|5
E_Duran (2). LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 10. 2B_Duran (2). HR_Langeliers (4), Grossman (2). SB_Capel (4), Semien (3), Taveras (1), Wade (3), Jankowski (3). SF_Grossman (2). S_Thompson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Muller L,0-2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Moll
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|deGrom W,2-0
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|Burke H,3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W.Smith S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Moll.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:31. A_34,916 (40,000).