Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

24 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 3 0 1 10 11 2
OL Reign 3 1 0 9 8 3
San Diego 3 1 0 9 8 4
Gotham FC 3 1 0 9 5 3
Washington 2 0 2 8 5 3
Houston 1 0 3 6 3 2
Angel City 1 2 1 4 5 7
Louisville 0 1 3 3 4 6
Chicago 1 3 0 3 9 12
North Carolina 1 3 0 3 3 6
Kansas City 1 3 0 3 5 9
Orlando 0 4 0 0 1 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 15

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 2

Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, San Diego 0

Saturday, April 22

OL Reign 5, Chicago 2

Houston 0, Washington 0, tie

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 0

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, April 23

Kansas City 2, Orlando 0

San Diego 2, Angel City 0

Friday, April 28

North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La sorprendente participación de Lionel Scaloni como actor: “Se estudió el guión”

La sorprendente participación de Lionel Scaloni como actor: “Se estudió el guión”

Hace 6 min

“A vos no te conoce nadie”: el tenso cruce entre Borja y Báez que terminó con una gresca camino a los vestuarios en River Plate-Independiente

Con goles de Barco y Borja, River Plate venció a Independiente y recuperó la distancia en la cima de la Liga Profesional

El homenaje a Carlos Bilardo oculto en la indumentaria de Estudiantes: el detalle inesperado en los pantalones

Alarma en River Plate: Paulo Díaz salió por lesión en el primer tiempo a dos semanas del Superclásico

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando Rebecca Jones y Verónica Castro fueron engañadas en París

Cuando Rebecca Jones y Verónica Castro fueron engañadas en París

Hace 1 hora

Cuáles son los próximos estrenos de Netflix

Qué dicen las primeras críticas de “Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3″

Drake Bell se refugió en México tras anuncio de divorcio y considera vivir en este país

Pattinson interpretaría a Drácula en nueva película y recuerdan que sería descendiente de Vlad “el empalador”

TENDENCIAS

Sustancias químicas eternas: qué son, cómo afectan a la salud y cómo evitarlas

Sustancias químicas eternas: qué son, cómo afectan a la salud y cómo evitarlas

Hace 3 horas

Qué hacer si alguien vulnera la privacidad de un menor en Facebook

Elon Musk paga las insignias de verificación de celebridades en Twitter

PETA insta al MET Gala a prohibir el uso de pieles y plumas

Instagram tiene 3 funciones nuevas para editar Reels y que sean tendencia