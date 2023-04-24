Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-LAVROV

Por REUTERSyAPR 24

24 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Russian FM Lavrov to chair U.N. Security Council meeting

Start: 24 Apr 2023 14:00 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2023 14:00 GMT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on "effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations." Lavrov will then meeting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La emoción de Paula Pareto al verse en un impactante mural de 80 metros en su barrio: “No lo podía creer”

La emoción de Paula Pareto al verse en un impactante mural de 80 metros en su barrio: “No lo podía creer”

Hace 5 horas

Los 15 fichajes estrella del Barcelona que terminaron en fracaso durante los últimos 20 años

A 40 años del debut de Enzo Francescoli en River Plate: los entretelones de su desembarco y la historia de su mítico apodo

River Plate le sacó 18 puntos a Boca Juniors y manda en La Liga Profesional: así están las posiciones, el ingreso a las Copas y el descenso

La sorprendente participación de Lionel Scaloni como actor: “Se estudió el guión”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando Rebecca Jones y Verónica Castro fueron engañadas en París

Cuando Rebecca Jones y Verónica Castro fueron engañadas en París

Hace 8 horas

Cuáles son los próximos estrenos de Netflix

Qué dicen las primeras críticas de “Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3″

Drake Bell se refugió en México tras anuncio de divorcio y considera vivir en este país

Pattinson interpretaría a Drácula en nueva película y recuerdan que sería descendiente de Vlad “el empalador”

TENDENCIAS

El estrés crónico aumenta 37% las probabilidades de sufrir problemas cognitivos a partir de los 45 años

El estrés crónico aumenta 37% las probabilidades de sufrir problemas cognitivos a partir de los 45 años

Hace 6 min

Cuáles son los mejores estilos de corte y peinado según cada tipo de rostro

Mareos: cuándo hay que preocuparse y consultar al médico

La vacunación previene 3,5 millones de muertes por año

Día Mundial de la Meningitis: el diagnóstico precoz y la vacunación como principales herramientas ante la enfermedad