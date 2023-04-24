ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-LAVROV

Russian FM Lavrov to chair U.N. Security Council meeting

Start: 24 Apr 2023 14:00 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2023 14:00 GMT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to chair U.N. Security Council meeting on "effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations." Lavrov will then meeting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com