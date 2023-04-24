Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/PRIMODERIVERA

Por REUTERSyAPR 24

24 Abr, 2023
Supporters of Spain's fascist Falange Party Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera arrive for body

Start: 24 Apr 2023 11:30 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2023 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: TIMINGS SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

SAN LORENZO DE EL ESCORIAL / MADRID - Supporters of his pay tribute to him outside San Isidro cemetery in Madrid where he is expected to be buried next to the tombs of other members of his family after his exhumation.

===

FOLLOWED BY - Arrival of body at cemetery

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El escándalo que involucra a un subcampeón del mundo con Francia: su pareja y madre de dos hijos lo acusó de ser infiel en las redes

Murió Len Goodman, uno de los jueces de "Dancing With the Stars"

El estrés crónico aumenta 37% las probabilidades de sufrir problemas cognitivos a partir de los 45 años

