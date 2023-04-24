ADVISORY FRANCE-PROTESTS/POTS--POSSIBLY ONLY

Paris pension protesters to bang pots in front of town hall

PARIS - Protesters against pension reforms are set to bang pots outside the Paris town hall, in reaction to President Emmanuel Macron previously shrugging off displays of discontent, saying: "Pans won't help France move forward".

