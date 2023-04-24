ADVISORY FRANCE-PROTESTS/POTS--POSSIBLY ONLY

24 Abr, 2023
Paris pension protesters to bang pots in front of town hall
Start: 24 Apr 2023 17:45 GMT
End: 24 Apr 2023 18:45 GMT
PARIS - Protesters against pension reforms are set to bang pots outside the Paris town hall, in reaction to President Emmanuel Macron previously shrugging off displays of discontent, saying: "Pans won't help France move forward".
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com