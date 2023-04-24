Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-PROTESTS/POTS--POSSIBLY ONLY

Por REUTERSyAPR 24

24 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Paris pension protesters to bang pots in front of town hall

Start: 24 Apr 2023 17:45 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2023 18:45 GMT

PARIS - Protesters against pension reforms are set to bang pots outside the Paris town hall, in reaction to President Emmanuel Macron previously shrugging off displays of discontent, saying: "Pans won't help France move forward".

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La emoción de Paula Pareto al verse en un impactante mural de 80 metros en su barrio: “No lo podía creer”

La emoción de Paula Pareto al verse en un impactante mural de 80 metros en su barrio: “No lo podía creer”

Hace 4 horas

Los 15 fichajes estrella del Barcelona que terminaron en fracaso durante los últimos 20 años

A 40 años del debut de Enzo Francescoli en River Plate: los entretelones de su desembarco y la historia de su mítico apodo

River Plate le sacó 18 puntos a Boca Juniors y manda en La Liga Profesional: así están las posiciones, el ingreso a las Copas y el descenso

La sorprendente participación de Lionel Scaloni como actor: “Se estudió el guión”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuando Rebecca Jones y Verónica Castro fueron engañadas en París

Cuando Rebecca Jones y Verónica Castro fueron engañadas en París

Hace 7 horas

Cuáles son los próximos estrenos de Netflix

Qué dicen las primeras críticas de “Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3″

Drake Bell se refugió en México tras anuncio de divorcio y considera vivir en este país

Pattinson interpretaría a Drácula en nueva película y recuerdan que sería descendiente de Vlad “el empalador”

TENDENCIAS

El estrés crónico aumentaría un 37% las probabilidades de sufrir problemas cognitivos a partir de los 45 años

El estrés crónico aumentaría un 37% las probabilidades de sufrir problemas cognitivos a partir de los 45 años

Hace 3 horas

Cuáles son los mejores estilos de corte y peinado según cada tipo de rostro

Mareos: cuándo hay que preocuparse y consultar al médico

La vacunación previene 3.5 millones de muertes por año

Día Mundial de la Meningitis: el diagnóstico precoz y la vacunación como principales herramientas ante la enfermedad