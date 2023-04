Dutch military plane with evacuees has left Sudan

Start: 24 Apr 2023 09:18 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2023 09:19 GMT

UNKNOWN LOCATION, SUDAN / IN AIR - Dutch military plane with evacuees has left Sudan

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: DUTCH DEFENCE MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com