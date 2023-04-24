Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY ANZAC-DAY/TURKEY-DAWN

Por REUTERSyAPR 24

24 Abr, 2023
Dawn landings at Gallipoli remembered with a memorial service

Start: 25 Apr 2023 02:15 GMT

End: 25 Apr 2023 03:30 GMT

GALLIPOLI, TURKEY - Australians and New Zealanders attend dawn service to commemorate 108 years since the landings of the Anzacs on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey.

SCHEDULE:

0230GMT - event expected to start

--

**PLEASE NOTE: the live program may contain licensed archived footage, which should be easily identifiable as being black and white and in 4:3 format. The archive would come with the restriction: NO RESALE OF ARCHIVED FOOTAGE **

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia / No Resale of archive footage

DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au / No resale of archive footage

--

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION -

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

