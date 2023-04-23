Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 000 000 002 — 2 7 1 New York 000 000 021 — 3 7 0

Manoah, Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Cole, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (8), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_J.Cordero 1-0. L_Romano 2-1. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (1). New York, Volpe (2).

Chicago 010 010 010 0 — 3 5 1 Tampa Bay 200 010 000 1 — 4 9 0

(10 innings)

Cease, Middleton (5), Santos (6), Graveman (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Zavala; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Cleavinger (10) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-0. L_Lambert 1-1. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (2), Grandal (2), Sheets (2). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (5).

Detroit 000 000 100 — 1 2 0 Baltimore 004 100 00x — 5 6 0

Wentz, Vest (5), T.Alexander (7) and Haase; Gibson, Cano (7), Coulombe (9) and McCann. W_Gibson 4-0. L_Wentz 0-3. HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (2). Baltimore, McCann (1).

Oakland 200 000 010 — 3 7 0 Texas 254 020 32x — 18 18 0

Fujinami, Martínez (3), Kaprielian (7), J.Peterson (8) and Ca.Pérez; Heaney, Kennedy (7), Sborz (8) and Heim, León. W_Heaney 2-1. L_Fujinami 0-4. HRs_Oakland, Aguilar (2). Texas, Ad.García (7), E.Duran (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 220 100 302 — 10 15 1 Minnesota 001 010 200 — 4 9 0

Kuhl, M.Thompson (4), Harris (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Banda (9) and Adams; P.López, Woods Richardson (5), Headrick (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Thompson 2-1. L_P.López 1-2. HRs_Washington, Abrams (1). Minnesota, Buxton (3).

Miami 020 001 300 — 6 7 0 Cleveland 000 100 000 — 1 4 1

Smeltzer, Nardi (5), Brazoban (6), M.Barnes (8), Okert (9) and Stallings; Bieber, Sandlin (6), Herrin (7), De Los Santos (7), Gaddis (8) and Zunino. W_Nardi 2-1. L_Bieber 1-1. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (2).

Boston 000 022 000 — 4 8 0 Milwaukee 012 020 00x — 5 9 0

Whitlock, Bleier (5), Schreiber (6), K.Crawford (7) and Wong, McGuire; Miley, Payamps (6), Strzelecki (7), Milner (8), D.Williams (9) and W.Contreras. W_Miley 3-1. L_Whitlock 1-2. Sv_D.Williams (3). HRs_Boston, Chang (3), Devers (8). Milwaukee, Tellez (7).

Houston 000 004 011 — 6 11 0 Atlanta 000 102 000 — 3 8 3

Valdez, R.Montero (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado; Wright, Tonkin (6), Yates (8), J.Jiménez (9) and Murphy. W_Valdez 2-2. L_Wright 0-1. Sv_B.Abreu (1). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (6), Tucker (5). Atlanta, Murphy (5), Albies (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 110 101 203 — 9 11 0 Chicago 100 100 200 — 4 5 1

May, Vesia (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), S.Miller (9) and A.Barnes; Wesneski, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (8), Boxberger (9), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_May 2-1. L_Wesneski 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (7), Muncy (10). Chicago, Hoerner (2).

Colorado 001 110 000 — 3 8 1 Philadelphia 012 001 00x — 4 7 1

Freeland, Bard (7), Bird (8) and E.Díaz, Serven; C.Sánchez, Brogdon (5), Soto (7), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Freeland 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (2), Pache (1).

New York 011 000 011 — 4 10 1 San Francisco 420 010 00x — 7 7 1

D.Peterson, Uceta (6) and Nido; Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 1-4. L_D.Peterson 1-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (2). San Francisco, B.Crawford (3), Flores (3).

Cincinnati 000 010 000 — 1 8 0 Pittsburgh 100 100 00x — 2 8 1

Cessa, Farmer (5), A.Young (6), Sims (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (8) and Casali, Maile, T.Stephenson; Hill, Ramirez (6), Underwood Jr. (8) and Hedges. W_Hill 2-2. L_Cessa 0-3. Sv_Underwood Jr. (2).