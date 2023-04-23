Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

23 Abr, 2023
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 29 2 6 1
India 2b 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0
Friedl cf 4 0 1 0 Marcano 2b 4 0 1 0
Casali c 0 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0
Steer dh 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0
Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 Suwinski lf 2 0 1 1
Myers 1b 4 0 2 0 Castro ss 3 0 0 0
Fairchild lf 4 0 0 0 Smith-Njigba rf 2 0 0 0
Vosler 3b 3 0 0 0 Joe ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Barrero ss 2 0 0 0 Bae cf 3 0 0 0
Maile c 1 0 0 0 Delay c 3 0 1 0
T.Stephenson ph 1 0 1 0
Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 01x 2

DP_Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). SB_Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Greene L,0-1 6 4 1 1 2 6
Sanmartin 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Cruz 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 4
Pittsburgh
Velasquez W,3-2 7 2 0 0 2 10
Holderman H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bednar S,8-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:20. A_11,372 (38,753).

