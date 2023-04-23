Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 29 2 6 1 India 2b 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 Friedl cf 4 0 1 0 Marcano 2b 4 0 1 0 Casali c 0 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 Steer dh 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 Suwinski lf 2 0 1 1 Myers 1b 4 0 2 0 Castro ss 3 0 0 0 Fairchild lf 4 0 0 0 Smith-Njigba rf 2 0 0 0 Vosler 3b 3 0 0 0 Joe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Barrero ss 2 0 0 0 Bae cf 3 0 0 0 Maile c 1 0 0 0 Delay c 3 0 1 0 T.Stephenson ph 1 0 1 0 Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 Pittsburgh 100 000 01x — 2

DP_Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). SB_Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene L,0-1 6 4 1 1 2 6 Sanmartin 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Cruz 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 4

Pittsburgh Velasquez W,3-2 7 2 0 0 2 10 Holderman H,8 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bednar S,8-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:20. A_11,372 (38,753).