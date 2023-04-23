Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 2

|Toronto FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Half_1, Philadelphia, MacNaughton, 16th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Uhre, 3 (Bedoya), 20th; 3, Philadelphia, Uhre, 4 (Gazdag), 43rd.
Second Half_4, Philadelphia, Uhre, 5 (Carranza), 56th; 5, Toronto FC, Insigne, 1 (Osorio), 66th; 6, Toronto FC, Laryea, 2 (Osorio), 90th+2.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Sean Johnson, Tomas Romero; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Elliott, Philadelphia, 36th; Insigne, Toronto FC, 45th+1; Carranza, Philadelphia, 63rd.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Kevin Klinger, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Brooke Mayo.
___
Lineups
Toronto FC_Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Lukas MacNaughton (Shane O'Neill, 47th), Raoul Petretta (Kobe Franklin, 58th), Sigurd Rosted; Federico Bernardeschi (Jordan Perruzza, 47th), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Brandon Servania (Alonso Coello, 58th); Lorenzo Insigne (Kosi Thompson, 85th), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 83rd), Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez (Andres Perea, 86th), Jack McGlynn (Leon Maximilian Flach, 62nd); Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre (Quinn Sullivan, 62nd).