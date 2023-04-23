Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

23 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 3 0 1 10 11 2
OL Reign 3 1 0 9 8 3
Gotham FC 3 1 0 9 5 3
Washington 2 0 2 8 5 3
San Diego 2 1 0 6 6 4
Houston 1 0 3 6 3 2
Angel City 1 1 1 4 5 5
Louisville 0 1 3 3 4 6
Chicago 1 3 0 3 9 12
North Carolina 1 3 0 3 3 6
Kansas City 0 3 0 0 3 9
Orlando 0 3 0 0 1 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, April 15

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 2

Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, San Diego 0

Saturday, April 22

OL Reign 5, Chicago 2

Houston 0, Washington 0, tie

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 0

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, April 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 28

North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

