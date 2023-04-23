Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 1

23 Abr, 2023
FC Dallas 0 1 1
New York City FC 1 2 3

First Half_1, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 2, 44th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 3 (Pereira), 50th; 3, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 3, 55th; 4, FC Dallas, Martinez, 1, 77th.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Pomykal, FC Dallas, 52nd; Obrian, FC Dallas, 66th; Arriola, FC Dallas, 72nd; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 90th.

Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Gianni Facchini, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho.

Lineups

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Sam Junqua, 76th), Geovane Jesus (Ema Twumasi, 69th), Jose Antonio Martinez, Nkosi Tafari; Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng, 69th), Facundo Quignon (Jesus Ferreira, 57th); Jesus Jimenez (Bernard Kamungo, 69th), Jader Obrian.

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Brian Cufre, Mitja Ilenic, Thiago Martins Bueno; Richard Ledezma (Alfredo Morales, 64th), Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Gabriel Pereira (Matias Pellegrini, 78th), Talles Magno (Andres Jasson, 78th).

