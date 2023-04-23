New England 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1 New England 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, New England, Vrioni, 2 (Boateng), 31st minute; 2, New England, Vrioni, 3, 35th.

Second Half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Russell, 1 (Salloi), 50th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr..

Yellow Cards_Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 20th; Voloder, Sporting Kansas City, 89th.

Red Cards_Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 61st.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Walter Heatherly, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Logan Ndenbe (Khiry Shelton, 64th), Dany Rosero; Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 64th), Erik Thommy (Chris Rindov, 86th), Remi Walter; Alan Pulido (Robert Voloder, 64th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Marinos Tzionis, 86th).

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Christian Makoun (Ben Sweat, 74th), Dave Romney; Esmir Bajraktarevic (Justin Rennicks, 64th), Emmanuel Boateng (Damian Rivera, 74th), Noel Buck, Carles Gil, Matt Polster; Giacomo Vrioni (Jack Panayotou, 90th+6).