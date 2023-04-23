Montreal 2, New York Red Bulls 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 — 0 Montreal 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Montreal, Reyes, (Herrera), 25th minute.

Second Half_2, Montreal, Choiniere, 1, 90th+2.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Montreal, Jonathan Sirois, Logan Ketterer.

Yellow Cards_Edelman, New York Red Bulls, 2nd; Corbo, Montreal, 27th; Iliadis, Montreal, 53rd; Choiniere, Montreal, 59th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 62nd; Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 71st.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jeffrey Greeson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_14,021.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan (Dru Yearwood, 85th), Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Dylan Nealis, 89th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Daniel Edelman, Omir Fernandez (Elias Manoel, 60th); Cory Burke (Tom Barlow, 46th), Cameron Harper.

Montreal_Jonathan Sirois; Rudy Camacho, Gabriele Corbo (George Campbell, 89th), Aaron Herrera, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Bryce Duke (Sean Rea, 80th), Ilias Iliadis, Victor Wanyama; Ariel Lassiter (Rida Zouhir, 70th), Chinonso Offor.