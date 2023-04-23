Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Montreal 2, New York Red Bulls 0

23 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0
Montreal 1 1 2

First Half_1, Montreal, Reyes, (Herrera), 25th minute.

Second Half_2, Montreal, Choiniere, 1, 90th+2.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Montreal, Jonathan Sirois, Logan Ketterer.

Yellow Cards_Edelman, New York Red Bulls, 2nd; Corbo, Montreal, 27th; Iliadis, Montreal, 53rd; Choiniere, Montreal, 59th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 62nd; Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 71st.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Jeffrey Greeson, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_14,021.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan (Dru Yearwood, 85th), Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Wikelman Carmona (Dylan Nealis, 89th), Cristian Casseres Jr, Daniel Edelman, Omir Fernandez (Elias Manoel, 60th); Cory Burke (Tom Barlow, 46th), Cameron Harper.

Montreal_Jonathan Sirois; Rudy Camacho, Gabriele Corbo (George Campbell, 89th), Aaron Herrera, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Bryce Duke (Sean Rea, 80th), Ilias Iliadis, Victor Wanyama; Ariel Lassiter (Rida Zouhir, 70th), Chinonso Offor.

Temas Relacionados

MLS soccerSportsAP

DEPORTES

Liga Profesional: Belgrano venció a Newell’s y quedó como escolta de River Plate

Liga Profesional: Belgrano venció a Newell’s y quedó como escolta de River Plate

Hace 12 min

Ejemplar decisión en los Países Bajos: un aficionado le arrojó un vaso a un juez de línea y se suspendió el partido

El polémico gol del hijo de Kluivert en La Masía del Barcelona que abrió el debate en España: ¿picardía o acto antideportivo?

Un micro con hinchas de Aldosivi chocó un auto, dejó cuatro heridos y escapó

Escándalo: una figura de UFC participó de una pelea callejera y le hizo una toma de MMA a un hombre

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Una faceta nunca antes vista de Sylvester Stallone en “La Familia Stallone”

Una faceta nunca antes vista de Sylvester Stallone en “La Familia Stallone”

Hace 1 hora

Una estrella de “Ted Lasso” será parte de “Venom 3”

Ana de Armas y Chris Evans pelean y se enamoran en una comedia romántica de acción

Premios Platino 2023: Argentina, 1985, Ricardo Darín y Guillermo Francella, los grandes ganadores de la noche

“Ni de aquí, ni de China”: mira a Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en el tráiler de la nueva serie fantástica

TENDENCIAS

Cómo fortalecer el sistema inmunológico a partir de la dieta

Cómo fortalecer el sistema inmunológico a partir de la dieta

Hace 4 horas

Los 20 mejores destinos europeos para mujeres que viajan solas

La verdad de Unrecord, el juego de shooter con un alto nivel de realismo

Día de la Tierra: por qué cambio climático y medio ambiente es lo más buscado

Harry Potter: los cuatro detalles del próximo videojuego de Quidditch