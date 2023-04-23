Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

23 Abr, 2023
|Boston
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Turner 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Duran ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Boston
|000
|022
|000
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|012
|020
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Boston 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Boston 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Devers (7), Turner (5), Contreras (4), Anderson (4), Yelich (3). HR_Chang (3), Devers (8), Tellez (7). SB_Yelich (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Whitlock L,1-2
|4
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crawford
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Miley W,3-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Payamps H,2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Strzelecki H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams S,3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Whitlock pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Whitlock (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:23. A_31,965 (41,700).