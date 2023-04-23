Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Boston Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 5 9 4 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 2 2 1 Turner 1b 4 1 2 0 Winker dh 3 0 0 0 Refsnyder lf 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 3 0 Duran ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 2 Devers 3b 4 1 2 2 Contreras c 4 1 1 0 Hernández cf-2b 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 1 1 Yoshida dh 4 0 2 0 Turang 2b 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 2 1 1 0 Wiemer cf 3 0 0 0 Tapia ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Perkins rf 3 1 1 0 Wong c 2 0 0 0 McGuire ph-c 2 0 0 0 Chang ss 3 1 1 2

Boston 000 022 000 — 4 Milwaukee 012 020 00x — 5

DP_Boston 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Boston 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Devers (7), Turner (5), Contreras (4), Anderson (4), Yelich (3). HR_Chang (3), Devers (8), Tellez (7). SB_Yelich (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Whitlock L,1-2 4 8 5 5 1 1 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 Crawford 2 1 0 0 0 2

Milwaukee Miley W,3-1 5 4 2 2 1 3 Payamps H,2 1 2 2 2 0 1 Strzelecki H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Milner H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Williams S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Whitlock pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Whitlock (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:23. A_31,965 (41,700).