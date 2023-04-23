Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Los Angeles Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

23 Abr, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Austin FC 0 0 0
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 1 (Joveljic), 54th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Puig, 1 (Delgado), 64th.

Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Matt Bersano; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Klinsmann, Simon Jillson.

Yellow Cards_Puig, Los Angeles Galaxy, 3rd; Urruti, Austin FC, 40th; Vaisanen, Austin FC, 43rd; Boyd, Los Angeles Galaxy, 61st; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+1; Ring, Austin FC, 90th+3; Aguirre, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+4.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Jair Antonio Marrufo. 4th Official_Jeremy Hanson.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Nicholas Lima, Leo Vaisanen; Ethan Finlay (Rodney Redes, 70th), Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Owen Wolff (Jhojan Valencia, 70th); Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher (Adam Lundqvist, 70th), Emiliano Rigoni (Will Bruin, 80th), Maximiliano Urruti (Gyasi Zardes, 80th).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Klinsmann; Julian Aude, Martin Caceres, Jalen Neal; Gaston Brugman, Calegari (Eriq Zavaleta, 88th), Marky Delgado (Oriol Rosell, 90th+2), Riqui Puig; Tyler Boyd (Douglas Costa, 69th), Chicharito (Preston Judd, 90th+2), Dejan Joveljic (Daniel Aguirre, 69th).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Dirige con éxito en el fútbol inglés, contó que es gay y da su testimonio: “Llevaba una vida secreta por miedo al rechazo, ¿por qué es tan difícil salir del armario?”

Dirige con éxito en el fútbol inglés, contó que es gay y da su testimonio: “Llevaba una vida secreta por miedo al rechazo, ¿por qué es tan difícil salir del armario?”

Hace 41 min

La lista de los ex River que el club está tentando y la verdad sobre el posible fichaje de Nicolás Otamendi

Atlanta 96: el asesino olímpico que no fue

Historia de Chacarita: un grande del siglo pasado que dejó huella en el refranero popular

Liga Profesional: Belgrano venció a Newell’s y quedó como escolta de River Plate

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Drake Bell confesó que se enteró de su divorcio a través de internet

Drake Bell confesó que se enteró de su divorcio a través de internet

Hace 2 horas

Una faceta nunca antes vista de Sylvester Stallone en “La Familia Stallone”

Una estrella de “Ted Lasso” será parte de “Venom 3”

Ana de Armas y Chris Evans pelean y se enamoran en una comedia romántica de acción

Premios Platino 2023: Argentina, 1985, Ricardo Darín y Guillermo Francella, los grandes ganadores de la noche

TENDENCIAS

Estrés marital: qué es y cómo afecta la salud física de los miembros de la pareja

Estrés marital: qué es y cómo afecta la salud física de los miembros de la pareja

Hace 2 horas

Advierten sobre el aumento de una infección por un hongo en barberías en Argentina

Tres lugares para comer milanesas en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires

¿Cómo afecta TikTok a la salud mental?

Dengue en Argentina: se notificaron 56.324 casos y se registra circulación viral en 15 jurisdicciones