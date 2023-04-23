Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Glance

23 Abr, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 18 3 .857 _
Baltimore 13 7 .650
New York 13 8 .619 5
Toronto 12 9 .571 6
Boston 11 11 .500

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 10 .524 _
Cleveland 10 10 .500 ½
Detroit 7 12 .368 3
Chicago 7 14 .333 4
Kansas City 4 16 .200

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 13 7 .650 _
Houston 11 10 .524
Los Angeles 10 10 .500 3
Seattle 9 11 .450 4
Oakland 4 17 .190

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 7 .667 _
New York 14 8 .636 ½
Miami 11 9 .550
Philadelphia 10 12 .455
Washington 7 13 .350

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 6 .714 _
Pittsburgh 15 7 .682 ½
Chicago 12 8 .600
St. Louis 8 12 .400
Cincinnati 7 14 .333 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 12 9 .571 _
Los Angeles 11 11 .500
San Diego 10 12 .455
San Francisco 7 13 .350
Colorado 6 16 .273

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

Texas 18, Oakland 3

Miami at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-1) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 13, L.A. Dodgers 0

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Houston 6, Atlanta 4

Washington 3, Minnesota 2

Boston 5, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Francisco 0

Miami at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Washington 10, Minnesota 4

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 3

Miami 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, Boston 4

Houston 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Ureña 0-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Velasquez 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-0) at Cleveland (Allen 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-2) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-2) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-2) at Seattle (Flexen 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

